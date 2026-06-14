This former welder turned millionaire overnight, thanks to SpaceX IPO: Here is how much shares he owns

Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire on Friday after his rocket and satellite company, SpaceX, made its debut on Wall Street. However, it wasn't just Musk whose title changed. The SpaceX listing, one of the biggest IPOs in history, made a welder who worked at his company for nearly a decade a millionaire.

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CBS News reported on Saturday that before Juan Hernandez became a welder at SpaceX, he had never even heard of the company. In an exclusive interview, he said, "It was just another contract job for me at the time."

Hernandez, who now works at Jeff Bezos-owned rocket startup Blue Origin, has approximately 6,500 SpaceX shares. On Friday, the rocket and satellite company's shares closed at $160.95, valuing his holdings at $1,046,175 (around ₹9.51 crore, with his exact 6,500 shares valued at ₹9.95 crore).

Hernandez's journey at SpaceX According to his interview, he first heard about the company from a friend who was working as a welder there. Hernandez's friend knew his background and figured he'd be a good fit for the job.

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"I thought in my head, I don't know what SpaceX is, but let's go," Hernandez said. When Hernandez was first hired in 2015, he said the company offered him $10,000 worth of stock. However, at the time, he did not think much of it, since his other jobs, which paid him on an hourly basis, had never offered him stock before.

He added, "It wasn't a big deal. I didn't know anything about it then. I didn't know it was gonna be this big at this point."

During his ten-year stint at SpaceX, Hernandez initially worked as a welder and prepared rockets for takeoff by building the structures that lifted them onto the launch pad and the infrastructure that held them in place. Later, he rose through the ranks to become a supervisor.

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He said offering employees a stake in the company helps them feel they have skin in the game and pushes them to succeed. "They will perform a lot better because, I mean, it's their company as well," Hernandez added.

SpaceX goes public The company's shares started trading on the Nasdaq late Friday morning under the ticker symbol SPCX, marking the long-awaited Wall Street debut of the rocket and satellite company. The stock offering also turned SpaceX founder Musk into the world's first trillionaire.

Although his financial situation has changed dramatically, Hernandez says he has no intention of leaving his job. Instead, he plans to dedicate more time to teaching his children the importance of investing and building long-term financial security. He has already started introducing his teenage daughter to the basics of the stock market.

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SpaceX listing boosts fortunes for many The company's blockbuster market debut has reportedly made thousands of SpaceX employees millionaires as the stock surged following the company's Nasdaq listing.

The company's share surge also boosted the fortunes of one of Saudi Arabia's richest men, Bloomberg reported. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., surged at Sunday's open after SpaceX’s share gains on its first day of trading drove the value of the Saudi firm's holding to almost $7 billion, or roughly half its market capitalisation.

The company said it holds 42.4 million shares in SpaceX, valued at $6.8 billion based on the company's closing price. Kingdom shares rose by as much as five per cent, valuing the company at 56 billion riyals ($14.9 billion).

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.