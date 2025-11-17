This US city is the most affordable for homebuyers — Cheaper to buy than rent

Pittsburgh is making headlines for its standout housing affordability, drawing a wave of new homebuyers looking for value in a costly real estate market.

“In October, Pittsburgh remained the lowest-priced large U.S. housing market, with a median listing price of $250,000, more than $150,000 below the national median,” said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com.

Five years ago, the median list price was $234,900—roughly 6% lower than today.

Buying beats renting Over the summer, Realtor.com named Pittsburgh the only major metro where first-time homeownership was more economical than paying monthly rent. The city was also among just three large metros where a median-income household could afford a median-priced home, based on the 30% affordability rule of thumb.

“In a housing landscape where affordability has eroded nationwide, Pittsburgh remains a rare bright spot where buying a home is still within reach for most households,” Jones added.

In July, Pittsburgh stood out as the only major metro where a median-income household could afford more than half of the homes for sale. “This underscores that, more than anywhere else, the typical Pittsburgh buyer still has real options in today’s housing market,” she said.

Choices at every price point Currently, there are 5,842 houses on the market according to Realtor.com. “Buyers have a lot of choices in every price point, so they can always find something,” said Jackie Bohdan, a Pittsburgh real estate agent with Your Town Realty, Realtor.com reported. “The affordability of the city brings a lot of people here.”

The city has seen a population increase of 4,708 residents from 2020 to 2024, according to the US.Census Bureau. “Most of my clients are transplants rather than locals,” Bohdan said. “A lot of people move here for work in fields like IT, health care, and robotics.”

High homeownership rate Pittsburgh’s current homeownership rate stands at approximately 69.5%, above the national average of 66%, according to the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group.

“Lower prices make it easier for buyers to enter the market here,” Bohdan said. “The majority of my clients are first-time buyers in their 30s—but my youngest client was just 21.”

First-time buyer incentives The city offers many incentives for first-time homebuyers, including grants for those who qualify. “I wish more people were aware of the incentives and took advantage of them,” Bohdan said. “Some of my clients have saved themselves thousands of dollars.”

Quality of life draws young buyers Pittsburgh appeals to younger generations seeking affordability without sacrificing quality of life. The city hosts a thriving student population with institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.

It also boasts a vibrant arts scene, featuring the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Andy Warhol Museum. A new downtown city park, Arts Landing, covering four acres with public art, is set to open in April 2026.

Sports and major events Pittsburgh is home to three major professional sports teams—the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins—and will host the 2026 NFL Draft.