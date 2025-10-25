Centerpoint outage: 150K without electricity as thunderstorms wreak havoc in Houston — When will power be restored?

Deadly thunderstorms have wreaked havoc in Houston, Texas, resulting in thousands of power outages being reported in the area. CenterPoint Energy, the energy delivery company responsible for providing electricity and natural gas in the Greater Houston area, said that around 148,700 customers in the area were out of power as of 7 am on Saturday, Click2Houston reported.

On Friday night, the energy provider firm mentioned that they had positioned around 1,300 frontline workers and contractors across 12 service centers across the area in advance to respond as soon as possible to any requirements. Officials confirmed that around one million homes and businesses were without electricity, and these power outages could eventually last for a week, the Texas Tribune reported.

Houston officials speak on the situation “We are going to have to talk about this disaster in weeks, not days”, the county’s top elected official, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, said in a news conference. On the other hand, Mayor John Whitmire confirmed that four or five people had been killed due to thunderstorms on Thursday in the Harris County area, which includes Houston. “It was fierce, it was intense, it was quick and most Houstonians didn’t have time to get themselves out of harm’s way,” Whitmire elaborated on the current situation, as per the Texas Tribune.

“Police are out in force including 50 state troopers sent to the area to prevent looting,” Whitmire said after confirming that at least 2,500 traffic lights were not working as he warned local citizens about thieves and burglars. Officials briefed locals that the aftermath of the thunderstorms was pretty bad, and it will take time for them to restore normalcy in the region.

Houston thunderstorms The entire region of North Texas is on high alert due to thunderstorms and hurricane warnings. A flood watch is in effect for a major part of the region as heavy storms are expected to hit the area until Sunday, Fox4 News reported. Threat warnings include heavy storms, hail, rain, and lightning. Rounds of storms and rain are expected on Saturday and Sunday, with little moments of calm in between.

FAQs How many homes were without power in Houston? At least 148,000 homes were facing power outages as of 7 am on Saturday.

Is there a flood watch in effect for parts of Texas? Yes, a flood watch is in effect till 1 pm on Saturday.