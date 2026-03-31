Tiger Woods’ ex Kristin Smith breaks silence after ‘triggering’ DUI arrest, seeks privacy

Tiger Woods’ former partner Kristin Smith has issued a rare public statement after the golfer’s recent DUI-related headlines, describing the renewed attention as “triggering” and calling for privacy.

According to a report by Page Six, Smith took to Instagram over the weekend to address the resurfacing of her past relationship with Woods. In a series of posts, she said she has consciously chosen to stay away from public commentary for years but felt compelled to speak now due to increasing scrutiny.

“I don’t like being dragged back into these moments and untrue narratives,” she wrote, adding that she has “moved forward” from that chapter of her life. Smith emphasised that the renewed attention has had a broader emotional impact, not just on her but also on her family.

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She noted that after dealing with “traumatic unrelated incidents” in recent years, unexpected public attention or confrontation has become particularly difficult to navigate. “It can be deeply unsettling,” she said, explaining that such situations have heightened feelings of anxiety and fear within her family.

Smith further claimed that there has been a persistent concern about being “contacted, watched or followed” in an apparent attempt to provoke a response about a relationship that ended years ago. Without directly naming Woods in parts of her message, she urged the public to remember the human aspect behind high-profile figures.

“The person people celebrate and are entertained by is, above all, a human being,” she wrote, adding that everyone deserves “decency.”

Reiterating her stance, Smith said she had maintained silence on the matter for nearly a decade—a decision she described as difficult but necessary. She concluded her message by stating that choosing to prioritise her own well-being now feels “cathartic.”

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Smith and Woods were reportedly in a relationship in 2016. The two parted ways before Woods’ widely reported DUI arrest in 2017. At the time, Woods had confirmed their split in a public statement.

The 2017 incident involved Woods being found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. Subsequent reports revealed the presence of multiple prescription medications in his system. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement.

Woods’ history with driving-related incidents has also drawn attention over the years. In 2009, he was involved in a crash linked to the use of sleeping medication. More recently, in 2021, he sustained serious leg injuries in a near-fatal single-vehicle accident.

In the latest case, Woods was reportedly involved in a rollover crash in Florida. While his breathalyser test did not indicate alcohol consumption, responding officers noted signs of impairment. He was taken into custody after allegedly refusing a urinalysis test. Images from his arrest showed him appearing visibly shaken.

The golfer, who has remained one of the most recognisable names in global sport, has not publicly commented on the latest developments so far. He is currently reported to be in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.