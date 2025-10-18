TikTok star Steve Bridges dies at 41; wife Chelsey pays emotional tribute: ‘Was the greatest, sweetest man’

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges, whose spot-on sketches about everyday life earned him millions of fans, has died at 41, The New York Post reported. His wife, Chelsey Bridges, shared the heartbreaking news in a video posted to his Instagram on Friday, saying her husband passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on October 15.

The Peoria Police Department confirmed to TMZ that officers were called to a private home for a natural death on Wednesday.

Chelsey’s tribute to Steve Bridges Fighting back tears in the video, Chelsey told followers, “Who you saw online was just the characters that he created.”

“He was the most attentive father, and the best husband. He was the greatest, sweetest man," she said.

She added, “And thanks to you internet, he’s been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that.”

Bridges gained more than two million followers on TikTok and Instagram for his viral POV-style sketches, bringing exaggerated “types” to life - from solar panel salesmen to deadbeat boyfriends and kids at public pools.

Chelsey often popped up in his videos too, laughing along as her husband turned everyday moments into comedy gold.

Family and loss Chelsey revealed that Bridges had become deeply focused on health and fitness, haunted by his family’s history of early deaths. His grandmother died in her sleep at 52, and both his father and grandfather passed away in their 40s.

“I’m not going to tell my children that they can’t grieve online,” she said. “I will probably grieve online too. This is life now. Please never take it for granted and try to live your dreams every day. Love your family and take care of yourself," she added.

The couple had been married for 16 years and shared three children - a 14-year-old daughter and twin 10-year-old sons.

Remembering a talent loved by millions Friend and filmmaker Eric Mathis remembered Bridges as “an incredible talent beloved by millions,” calling him “so kind, so genuine, so passionate about his art.”

A GoFundMe created by friends to help the Bridges family had raised more than $36,000 by Friday evening, The New York Post said.

Chelsey told followers the family will keep funeral arrangements private as they grieve in peace.

