TIME names ‘Architects of AI’ as 2025 Person of the Year — Meet the tech titans featured on the cover

The “Architects of AI” have been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year for 2025, a recognition the publication says reflects a turning point in humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence. TIME described 2025 as the year when AI’s potential “roared into view” — signalling a future with “no turning back.”

“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year,” Time magazine announced.

Two covers, one theme TIME unveiled two illustrated covers this year, each featuring influential AI and tech leaders.

Cover 1: ‘Lunch atop a Skyscraper’ reimagined

The first cover pays homage to the iconic 1932 “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photo — reimagined with today’s leading AI figures.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta

Lisa Su, AMD

Elon Musk, xAI

Jensen Huang, Nvidia

Sam Altman, OpenAI

Demis Hassabis, DeepMind

Dario Amodei, Anthropic

Fei-Fei Li, Stanford HAI / World Labs

Cover 2: AI under construction

The second cover shows a scaffolding-covered structure spelling out “AI,” with the leaders positioned inside the framework:

Tech leaders in TIME history Several tech titans have appeared individually on the Person of the Year list before. Elon Musk was selected in 2021, while Mark Zuckerberg earned the title in 2010 — underscoring the longstanding influence of Silicon Valley on global affairs.

Past groups This is not the first time TIME has honoured a collective. In 2018, “The Guardians” — journalists threatened or killed for their reporting — received the distinction, including Jamal Khashoggi and Rappler’s Maria Ressa.