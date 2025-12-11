TIME names ‘Architects of AI’ as 2025 Person of the Year — Meet the tech titans featured on the cover

The “Architects of AI” have been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year for 2025, a recognition the publication says reflects a turning point in humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence. TIME described 2025 as the year when AI’s potential “roared into view” — signalling a future with “no turning back.”
“For delivering the age of thinking machines, for wowing and worrying humanity, for transforming the present and transcending the possible, the Architects of AI are TIME’s 2025 Person of the Year,” Time magazine announced.
TIME unveiled two illustrated covers this year, each featuring influential AI and tech leaders.
Cover 1: ‘Lunch atop a Skyscraper’ reimagined
The first cover pays homage to the iconic 1932 “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photo — reimagined with today’s leading AI figures.
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta
Lisa Su, AMD
Elon Musk, xAI
Jensen Huang, Nvidia
Sam Altman, OpenAI
Demis Hassabis, DeepMind
Dario Amodei, Anthropic
Fei-Fei Li, Stanford HAI / World Labs
Cover 2: AI under construction
The second cover shows a scaffolding-covered structure spelling out “AI,” with the leaders positioned inside the framework:
Several tech titans have appeared individually on the Person of the Year list before. Elon Musk was selected in 2021, while Mark Zuckerberg earned the title in 2010 — underscoring the longstanding influence of Silicon Valley on global affairs.
This is not the first time TIME has honoured a collective. In 2018, “The Guardians” — journalists threatened or killed for their reporting — received the distinction, including Jamal Khashoggi and Rappler’s Maria Ressa.
In 2017, TIME honoured “The Silence Breakers,” the women who ignited the #MeToo movement.
