How much is Timothy Mellon’s net worth? A glimpse into businessman’s million-dollar empire

American businessman Timothy Mellon has been identified as the donor of $130 million for military salaries during the US government shutdown, sources told The New York Times. On Friday, the Pentagon admitted to having received a donation of $130 million from an anonymous source, a day after Donald Trump revealed the news and called the donor a “patriot” and friend.

Timothy Mellon’s donation buzz Donald Trump went on to praise the donor for his noble act on Thursday. Keeping the name to himself, the president shared with the reporters, “He doesn’t want publicity.” Trump added, “He prefers that his name not be mentioned, which is pretty unusual in the world I come from, and in the world of politics, you want your name mentioned.”

According to The New York Times, Mellon has previously backed the president, sending tens of millions of dollars to the groups supporting Trump.

Last year, Mellon sent out $50 million to a super PAC supporting Donald Trump, making it one of the single largest donations ever disclosed.

Despite staying under the radar over the years, Mellon went on to become a prominent Republican donor after Trump came into power again in 2024. Since then, he has spent millions to support of the president and his party.

Following the recent donations, Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Sean Parnell, released a statement mentioning, “The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits.”

Previously, Mellon had also donated to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign while also sending out the money to his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense.

Timothy Mellon's net worth According to Forbes, Mellon is the grandson of the industrialist and philanthropist Andrew. The Mellon family has a net worth of $14.1 billion.

As for Mellon’s empire, the businessman hails from one of the richest families of the nation. While the donor’s financial assets for the year remain unclear, he mentioned during a 2014 deposition that he had a net worth of $700 million, but the London Times later mentioned that Mellon’s net worth was $1 billion.

A source close to Mellon revealed to Vanity Fair that the businessman does not want to reveal his real net worth, which is approximately $4.2 billion.

FAQs Q1. How much is Timothy Mellon’s net worth? Ans. Timothy Mellon’s net worth is allegedly close to $4.2 billion.

Q2. Who is Timothy Mellon? Ans. Timothy Mellon is the grandson of Andrew Mellon and hails from the richest families of the nation.