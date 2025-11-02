Today’s NYT connections puzzle #874: Hints, theme and full answer guide for November 1

The New York Times Connections puzzle for November 1 is one of the perfect challenges for word lovers, especially for those who know a little about law. Today’s puzzle is not too hard, but it will test your theme-finding skills between the words. If you could not find the answer to today’s puzzle, don’t worry, we are here to help you with hints and solutions.

Connections is one of the most popular word games from The New York Times. It challenges players to find “common threads between words” and group them correctly. Like Wordle, the game resets at midnight with a fresh set of words every day, growing trickier as the week goes on.

What Is Connections? The game features 16 words that players must group into four sets of four, with each set sharing something in common. The categories can range from book titles and countries to idioms or pop culture themes. Created by NYT associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a social media favorite.

Players can shuffle the word grid to see patterns more clearly. If you group four words correctly, they disappear from the board. But be careful, four wrong guesses end the game. Each category is also color-coded by difficulty:

• Yellow – easiest

• Green – moderate

• Blue – challenging

• Purple – hardest

Hints for today’s NYT Connections puzzle Here are a few hints for the categories without giving everything away:

• Yellow: To take legal action

• Green: Midnight

• Blue: Iconic pairs

• Purple: Animated animals

Today’s categories and answers for NYT Connections November 1 If you are ready for the full solution, here’s how today’s Connections #874 breaks down:

• Yellow – Take to court: CHARGE, FILE, INDICT, SUE

• Green – Black: INKY, JET, PITCH, RAVEN

• Blue – Second in a famous real-life duo: CHER, CLYDE, HARDY, TELLER

• Purple – Rodents who are first in a cartoon duo: CHIP, ITCHY, PINKY, ROCKY