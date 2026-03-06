Toddler triggers airport alarms chasing a toy; what happened next surprised everyone

A Florida toddler triggered a security alarm at the airport while chasing his favourite toy right into the restricted area. The child, Fitz, nearly 2-years of age, was returning to the US after a family trip abroad.

In a viral reel, Whitney Vonder Haar, the mother of the child and a content creator, said, “We were re-entering the country after a trip. Exhausted. And fresh off the flight with kids. Just trying to get home.”

Advertisement

“My toddler was almost two. And he had been obsessed with this little ladybug poppit the entire trip. Somehow… it slipped from his hands. And landed in a clearly restricted area. Before we could even react, he ran after it,” she shared with her social media followers.

Chasing his favourite toy, Fitz entered a restricted area, setting off security alarms. “The second he crossed that invisible line, alarms started BLARING. Not subtle. Not quiet. The kind of alarm that makes your stomach drop instantly,” Whitney said.

Within seconds, the content creator said, a “metal gate started coming down. Fast.” Fitz was still on the other side, and would've been trapped had his father not pulled him at the last second.

Advertisement

“Nick ran under as it was closing and pulled him back through seconds before it locked off the area.. the poppit still on the other side,” she said.

The situation quickly escalated — Fitz was screaming, the security alarm was deafening, and everyone at the airport was staring at the family of four. “And then we saw security running toward us… We just kept saying, ‘We are so sorry. We are so sorry,’” she said.

However, the events that followed were what really surprised Whitney and her Internet family.

Also Read | Bengaluru couple stranded with toddler on roadside get help from delivery person

Here's what happened next: The family was expecting the security issue to spiral into something worse. However, to their surprise, the security was kind and turned off the alarm as soon as they understood that it was only a toy emergency.

Advertisement

“They could not have been kinder. They turned off the alarm. They reassured us. They spoke gently to my toddler,” Whitney shared.

The only catch was that because they had triggered the security system, the family had to be “fully escorted through customs and immigration”.

“So yes… we caused a scene. And then got a private escort through the entire process,” she said.

While the situation diffused with fewer-than-expected issues, Fitz's ladybug poppet was officially confiscated.

The video has gone viral on social media, with at least 6.3 million views at the time of writing the story.

Advertisement

The silver lining Despite the dramatic turn of events, Whitney said that the incident serves as a reminder that even in the most embarrassing moments, people will surprise you with kindness.

“Every time we see a picture of that little ladybug poppit (the one in this video) it reminds me of this story.. A quick reminder of how fast everything can escalate,” she said. “And how sometimes, even in your most embarrassing parenting moments… people surprise you with kindness.”

She also noted that travelling with toddlers is not calm – “It is not predictable. But it is unforgettable. And apparently… occasionally federally supervised.”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were glad that things worked out without much escalation, but were sad for the toy.

Advertisement

“Mom win- just the pop it and not the toddler got confiscated,” a user said.

Another added, “Omg what a cutie!! So glad the incident was resolved quickly and that airport staff were so kind.”

Moms of young kids also said that the video serves as a reminder to pack two of their child's current favourite toys during travel. “Mental note, always pack two ladybug popits,” a user said.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.