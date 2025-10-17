Tom Cruise, 63, and Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas, 37, have reportedly ended their relationship after several months of dating. The celebrity pair were first linked in February. They confirmed their romance in spring when they were spotted holding hands in Vermont.

The star couple’s relationship included private jet trips to Madrid, a helicopter ride to London for Ana’s 37th birthday and appearances at high-profile events like David Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

However, sources told The Sun that the two have now amicably parted ways.

“Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends, but they aren’t dating anymore,” the source told the publication.

“They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates. The spark had gone between them. But, they still love each other’s company, and they’ve both been really adult about it,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are set to star together in Deeper. The upcoming supernatural thriller is directed by Doug Liman, who previously worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made.

“She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” the source added.

Social media blames Scientology Many social media users have blamed Scientology for the reported breakup.

“We may know the answer soon if we see the Scientologists bad-mouthing her,” came from a Reddit user.

“She finally looked into Scientology and ran the other way,” quipped another.

“That’d be my guess, assuming it was even a real relationship,” wrote another.

“So she didn't join Scientology after all,” came from another.

Another user speculated, “I'm guessing she refused to become a member of Scientology, so he had to break up with her. She can find someone more her age, seriously. It was a little creepy.”

“Or, she didn’t pass her thetans audit,” commented another.

Another user argued, “Maybe Scientology wasn’t her thing.”

Does Scientology play a part in Tom Cruise’s breakups? Tom Cruise follows Scientology, a modern religion founded by L. Ron Hubbard. According to the Church of Scientology, humans are immortal spiritual beings, thetans, who have forgotten their true selves through many past lives.

The Church has faced strong criticism for secrecy, financial exploitation and alleged psychological control. Critics argue it functions more like a business than a faith.

The Church has often been linked to the collapse of several of Tom Cruise’s relationships.

According to speculations, Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Tom Cruise ended after the Church had interfered. Kidman was apparently viewed as a “negative influence” due to her father being a psychiatrist. Scientology condemns the profession.

The Church called Kidman a “gold digger who was faking Scientology”, Lawrence Wright claimed in his book.

“Cruise never offered a public explanation for the divorce, and Kidman herself was clearly surprised by his decision,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted the Pulitzer Prize-winning author as writing.

Cruise’s relationship with Penelope Cruz reportedly ended when she refused to embrace Scientology. Katie Holmes is also believed to have left Cruise to protect their daughter from being drawn into Scientology.

According to Vanity Fair’s 2012 column What Katie Didn’t Know, the Church controls “every single part of” Tom Cruise’s life.

“Cruise himself was reportedly unable to entice a number of beautiful, well-known actresses—including Sofía Vergara and Scarlett Johansson—to accept his devotion to Scientology,” the article claims.

