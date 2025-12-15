‘Too soon to quit?’ New MNC hire calls workplace toxic after three months; Reddit urges caution

Toxic workplaces are not always immediately visible. They often emerge over time through blurred boundaries, mounting pressure and constant demands. For employees, this can lead to mental fatigue, declining confidence and stress that spills beyond office hours. A newly hired employee at a multinational company described this gradual strain in a recent post on Reddit. Just three months into the job, she said she was already considering resigning, citing what she described as a toxic work culture that had become increasingly difficult to manage.
The post quickly gained attention, striking a chord with others who said they had faced similar situations early in their careers.
In her write-up, the employee detailed what she described as a lack of respect for time and basic workplace boundaries. According to her, additional tasks were regularly dumped on her without discussion and the expectation to stay available never seemed to end.
“(They) spam call during work if I don’t reply after 2-3 minutes, calls after work too, ask why I am leaving when it’s post-work hours. (They are) not willing to do anything, even as minor as changing a value in a slide. They’d rather email or text me to do it,” she wrote.
The employee said the constant pressure, late hours and refusal by others to handle even minor tasks had left her questioning whether staying on made sense at all. Take a look at the post here.
Not everyone agreed that three months was enough time to label a workplace toxic. Several Reddit users urged the employee to slow down and assess the situation more carefully.
“Usually, 3 months is too short to understand the rationality of ‘toxic’ culture. These are pretty common in MNCs… It might just be that your working style doesn’t align with theirs and not because they’re toxic. Take some time to understand the reason, try to converse with your colleagues… If you still cannot gel with your team and this isn’t the place you want to pursue your career, you’ll need to find another place before you leave (sic),” one user commented.
Others focused on the practical side of walking away too soon.
Another response took a more blunt view of corporate life. “You get paid, you get benefits, you get the brand and experience on your resume. In return, you are supposed to deliver results and put in hours. The question is, is it worth it and can you take it? Even leaving has its consequences. It can reflect on your resume. Working in a toxic culture is also a form of training. You learn what not to do, but more importantly, you learn everyone’s reaction to it,” the user wrote.
Others echoed the caution, reminding the employee that switching jobs is not always a clean reset. “Piece of advice: Not everywhere is greener. Almost everywhere might be as toxic as your current place. Question you might want to ask yourself. Do you have a ready job offer to hop into? Can you survive without a job for an extended period of time?” another user added.
Blurred work-life boundaries, constant pressure, excessive overtime, lack of respect for time and frequent after-hours compmunication are often cited as warning signs.
It depends on the situation. Some advise giving it more time to assess fit, while others believe leaving early is justified if the environment affects mental health and well-being.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.