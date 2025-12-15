‘Too soon to quit?’ New MNC hire calls workplace toxic after three months; Reddit urges caution

Toxic workplaces are not always immediately visible. They often emerge over time through blurred boundaries, mounting pressure and constant demands. For employees, this can lead to mental fatigue, declining confidence and stress that spills beyond office hours. A newly hired employee at a multinational company described this gradual strain in a recent post on Reddit. Just three months into the job, she said she was already considering resigning, citing what she described as a toxic work culture that had become increasingly difficult to manage.

Advertisement

The post quickly gained attention, striking a chord with others who said they had faced similar situations early in their careers.

‘Spam calls, overtime, no boundaries’ In her write-up, the employee detailed what she described as a lack of respect for time and basic workplace boundaries. According to her, additional tasks were regularly dumped on her without discussion and the expectation to stay available never seemed to end.

“(They) spam call during work if I don’t reply after 2-3 minutes, calls after work too, ask why I am leaving when it’s post-work hours. (They are) not willing to do anything, even as minor as changing a value in a slide. They’d rather email or text me to do it,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The employee said the constant pressure, late hours and refusal by others to handle even minor tasks had left her questioning whether staying on made sense at all. Take a look at the post here.

Reddit pushes back, cautiously Not everyone agreed that three months was enough time to label a workplace toxic. Several Reddit users urged the employee to slow down and assess the situation more carefully.

“Usually, 3 months is too short to understand the rationality of ‘toxic’ culture. These are pretty common in MNCs… It might just be that your working style doesn’t align with theirs and not because they’re toxic. Take some time to understand the reason, try to converse with your colleagues… If you still cannot gel with your team and this isn’t the place you want to pursue your career, you’ll need to find another place before you leave (sic),” one user commented.

Advertisement

Others focused on the practical side of walking away too soon.

‘This too is a form of training’ Another response took a more blunt view of corporate life. “You get paid, you get benefits, you get the brand and experience on your resume. In return, you are supposed to deliver results and put in hours. The question is, is it worth it and can you take it? Even leaving has its consequences. It can reflect on your resume. Working in a toxic culture is also a form of training. You learn what not to do, but more importantly, you learn everyone’s reaction to it,” the user wrote.

Others echoed the caution, reminding the employee that switching jobs is not always a clean reset. “Piece of advice: Not everywhere is greener. Almost everywhere might be as toxic as your current place. Question you might want to ask yourself. Do you have a ready job offer to hop into? Can you survive without a job for an extended period of time?” another user added.

Advertisement

FAQs What are common signs of a toxic workplace? Blurred work-life boundaries, constant pressure, excessive overtime, lack of respect for time and frequent after-hours compmunication are often cited as warning signs.