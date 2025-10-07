Toyota to recall 400k vehicles over potential rearview camera issue — check list of models affected

Toyota is recalling almost 400,000 vehicles due to a rearview camera issue that may prevent the display when reversing, heightening the risk of a crash, AFP reported citing federal traffic safety regulators.

The recalled vehicles include 2022-2025 Toyota Tundras and Tundra hybrids and 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids. The total number of automobiles in the recall is 393,838, with the non-hybrid Tundra accounting for more than half of them.

The camera display issue results from a software flaw and will be resolved through a free update provided by dealerships.

The owner notification letters are likely to be sent on November 16. Owners may contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331. The recall numbers are 25TB10 and 25TA10.

Owners can also reach the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Nearly 1.1 million vehicles recalled in September Last month, Toyota and Hyundai recalled a total of 1.1 million vehicles because of issues with instrument panel displays and seat belts, AP reported earlier.

Toyota is recalling 591,377 vehicles due to a potential instrument panel failure that may prevent the display of critical information such as vehicle speed, brake system alerts, and tyre pressure warning lights. This issue could increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Toyota models included in the recall are the 2023-2024 Venza, RAV 4 Prime, RAV 4, GR Corolla and Crown; 2024-2025 Lexus TX and LS and Toyota Tacoma and Grand Highlander; 2025 Lexus RX, Toyota Crown Signia, Camry, RAV 4 plug-in hybrid and 4 Runner.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai recalled 568,580 Palisade SUVs where the seat belt buckles might not latch correctly, potentially failing to restrain passengers during a crash and raising the risk of injury.

Passengers were advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a swift, direct motion and pull on the belt to ensure it is fully secured until the issue is fixed.