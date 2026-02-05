Travis Kelce is scared Taylor Swift will ‘kill’ him – What did the Kansas City Chiefs star do?

Despite several public appearances together, the soon-to-be-wedded stars Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift rarely share personal bits of their love life with fans. The couple, who last announced their engagement in August 2025, will reportedly tie the knot this year, but they have not shared any details about their wedding yet.

However, the NFL star, who has recently launched a new podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, slipped in a mention of the global music icon. A sacred Travis claimed that Taylor would “kill” him for breaking an item that belonged to her.

Here's what happened: During the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights,” Travis laughed a little too hard at his brother and co-host, Jason's joke about the “best in show” dogs when, suddenly, he lost his balance while leaning back in his chair.

The chair, reportedly belonging to his soon-to-be wife, audibly cracked on the podcast, knocking the NFL star to the ground.

"Oh s**t!” a shocked Jason exclaimed while asking Tavis, "Are you all right?”

A visibly flustered and red-faced Travis responded, “We're good!” However, soon after, the Kansas Chiefs' star quipped, "Taylor's gonna kill me.”

He did not go into details of why he made that comment, but media reports claim that it was because he feared that the popstar would tease him for the embarrassing on-screen blunder.

However, some other reports suggested that the podcast was being shot from a room inside Taylor Swift’s house, and Travis was worried that she'd be angry about the damage.

Check the viral embarrassing moment here:

However, it is noteworthy that Travis would not be the first person who'd have damaged Taylor's belongings — during the California wildfires, her friend Zoë Kravitz lost her pet Burmese python and had ripped apart a vintage cupboard to pull it off from a bathroom wall.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users found the moment very funny and claimed that Travis was likely sitting on one of Taylor's vintage chairs, which are too small for his build.

“How small was the chair tho??” asked a user.

“He is probably sitting on some small antique chair Taylor has…I’m dead,” another noted.

A user claimed that the Internet had “jinxed the little chair so much that she broke”.

One netizen quipped: “Ladies get you a man that breaks your furniture not your heart!!!!🤣🤣🤣”

Several fans also laughed that Travis might need a “Taylor’s gonna kill me” jar.

“Travis needs to start a ‘taylor’s gonna kill me’ jar atp,” a user said.

Another added, “'Taylor’s gonna kill me' is starting to be the new ‘alright now’😭”

Fans were also eager for an update on the Travis-Taylor situation over the chair.

“We need to see the aftermath 🤣🤣” said a fan.