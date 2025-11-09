Travis Scott stuns crowd in Tokyo with surprise guests Kanye West and daughter Stormi

Travis Scott had a couple of big surprises up his sleeve when he performed at his concert in Tokyo on Saturday, November 8. The rapper brought out Kanye West and Stormi Webster to perform alongside him during the big event at Tokorozawa’s Belluna Dome in the Saitama prefecture, TMZ reports.

Kanye West at Travis Scott’s tour Kanye first appeared to the crowd wearing a mask, then revealed his true identity by taking it off, leading to cheers from the crowd.

The two singers performed Through the Wire from Kanye’s debut solo album before introducing another surprise guest on the stage – none other than Scott’s daughter with Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. The young girl performed her line in the song Thank God, before joining her father in showing off her moves, TMZ reported.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour The event in Tokyo on Saturday night was part of Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour. The next two shows on this tour are set to take place in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, on 15 and 19 November, respectively. The tickets for the shows are available on Scott’s own website.

The Circus Maximus tour began with a concert in São Paulo in Brazil, on September 6. It then moved to Johannesburg in South Africa for its next show, on October 11. Delhi hosted two shows on consecutive days – 18 and 19 October.

The tour went to South Korea with a show in Seoul on October 25. A show was held in Macao on 29 October. The last stop in the tour before the show in Japan was a concert on 1 November in Hainan, China.

The response across the tour has been huge, with concert tickets getting sold out. The addition of Kanye West only made the latest event all the more exciting, raising the bar for the concerts ahead.

FAQs Who is Travis Scott? Travis Scott is a leading American rapper and music producer.

Where did Scott’s latest concert take place? He performed in Japan, at the Belluna Dome in the Saitama prefecture.