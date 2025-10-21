Troll 2 trailer confirms release date: Plot, cast and when to watch sequel to Netflix's most-watched non-English hit

Netflix has confirmed that Troll 2 will debut worldwide on December 1, 2025, giving the OTT platform one of its biggest international roll-outs of the year. The original Troll, released in December 2022, still holds the platform’s crown as the most-watched non-English film in its history - a record untouched even by Under Paris, reports What's On Netflix.

Directed again by Roar Uthaug, the new film continues the Norwegian folklore saga that began with a mountain-bound monster awakening from centuries of sleep. Uthaug reunites with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud for Troll 2.

At Netflix’s International Showcase in late 2024, the streamer locked the 2025 release window and revealed the returning cast - Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Kim S. Falck-Jorgensen, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum - all back for round two.

Netflix has also released the official trailer on October 21, 2025, teasing a darker tone and bigger scale. Watch it here:

Troll 2 confirmed after record-breaking debut The first Troll dominated Netflix. On the streamer’s 91-day metric, the movie racked up 178.6 million viewing hours, roughly 103 million completed views. Using the older 28-day count, it hit 155 million hours - numbers that made a follow-up inevitable.

Producer Espen Horn told What’s On Netflix in January 2025 that post-production was nearly finished and that the sequel was “set to release in the fall.” Netflix later firmed up the December 1 premiere.

“We approached Troll 2 with Nordic mythological humility - but quickly caught Nora’s ‘Hey ho, let’s go’ spirit,” Horn told What’s on Netflix, while Sinkerud promised “laughs, chills, and maybe even a little mischief," Horn added.

What to expect in Troll 2 The first film ended with a roar from deep inside the Dovre mountain, hinting that something else was alive beneath the rubble. The sequel picks up from that moment.

“When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness," reads Netflix’s official synopsis.

Troll 2 runs 1 hour 43 minutes and carries a TV-14 rating.

FAQs When is Troll 2 coming out on Netflix? It will be released on December 1, 2025.

Who is directing the sequel? Roar Uthaug, who also directed the 2022 movie, is back for the sequel.

Which actors are returning for Troll 2? Sara Khorami, Jon Ketil Johnsen, Gard B. Eidsvold, Kim S. Falck-Jorgensen, Aksel Almaas, and Trond Magnum are set to return.

How well did Troll perform? It remains Netflix’s biggest non-English movie ever, logging over 178 million hours watched in 91 days.