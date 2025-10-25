Tropical Storm Melissa expected to turn into category 4 hurricane, Jamaica braces for rain & floods; hospitals on alert

Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly turning into a hurricane. As of Friday evening, the tropical storm was located around 165 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Warnings of flash floods and landslides have been issued in Jamaica and parts of the north Caribbean region, as per CNN Weather.

A hurricane warning was issued in the region with the predictions of heavy winds from today. The region of Southern Haiti is also under a hurricane watch. Melissa has been moving at an extremely slow speed. Jamaica could face the worst effects, with threats of wind damage, rainfall flooding, and storm surge.

Will Tropical Storm Melissa turn into a hurricane? The slow movement of Melissa is causing problems. Torrential rains have triggered landslides and floods in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. At least three deaths have been reported in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic due to the storm. By Sunday afternoon, the storm is expected to intensify and turn itself into a Category 4 hurricane. If that happens, the region will face damage due to intense rain and destructive winds. Rainfall of up to 25 inches has been forecast in parts of Jamaica and southwest Haiti through Tuesday. The storm is not expected to impact the US.

According to ABC News, if Melissa turns into a hurricane, it could be the strongest one to hit Jamaica after Gilbert, a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in 1998 and resulted in massive damage. After Jamaica, Melissa is expected to cross Southern Cuba. It is then expected to reach the southern or central Bahamas by Wednesday or Thursday.

Officials prepare for the disaster In a news conference on Friday, the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, requested locals to be prepared and take warnings seriously. “You have been given enough notice that (Melissa) is coming and that it could be disastrous, so take all measures to protect yourself,” Holness said while addressing the media.

All public hospitals in the region are put on ‘emergency mode’. Christopher Tufton, Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, explained that the move was taken to make sure that more beds are available in case of a disaster. As per CNN Weather, the most extreme winds will occur on Monday and Tuesday in Jamaica, and power outages and structural damage are also a possibility.

