Tropical Storm Melissa continues slow progress through Caribbean Sea: Will it become a hurricane and impact US?

Tropical Storm Melissa is projected to become a major hurricane – Category 3 or stronger – by this weekend or early next week. As per The Weather Channel, Melissa’s center is presently in the Caribbean Sea, a few hundred miles south of Haiti and Jamaica. It is currently moving at a slow speed of 5 miles per hour.

The future course of Tropical Storm Melissa The Weather Channel has given two possible scenarios as to where the storm will head in the coming days.

One scenario sees it moving slowly further west in the Caribbean Sea and then quickly heading northeast towards Jamaica or the Cayman Islands. This scenario looks very plausible at the moment.

The other prognosis has the storm gaining strength and moving northward, over Haiti and then going northeast towards the Atlantic Ocean. This is less likely, but still a possibility.

Tropical Storm Melissa: Alerts, possible impact on the US As per AccuWeather, there is a hurricane watch over parts of Haiti, while Jamaica is under a tropical storm watch. These areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall, which can lead to floods. However, as of now, the chances of the storm impacting the US appear to be low.

“The chances of a direct US hit from Melissa are low right now, but it is still an option, should the tropical system make it into the western Caribbean," Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert, said.

One factor that could weaken the storm is the presence of hilly terrain in the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba, which are likely to weaken the intensity of Melissa. But it could draw out excess moisture through torrential rain.

AccuWeather’s forecast for the storm is for it to become a Category 4-5 hurricane. This is higher than The Weather Channel’s forecast.

Tropical Storm Melissa: Countries facing immediate impact The countries most likely to get heavy rainfall in the immediate future are Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, CNN reports.

On Thursday morning, the storm was 240 miles southeast of Kingston. The very warm water of the sea is fueling the intensity of the storm. The slow progress of the storm is also causing it to intensify. If it becomes a Category 4 hurricane, it will be the fourth of the first five Atlantic hurricanes this season to reach that intensity, as per CNN.

