Trump ‘happy’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle left the US, but says: ‘If I were the royal family, I wouldn't have…’

US President President Trump said he is “happy” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving his country after a 6-year hiatus to resettle in England, The New York Post reported. However, he noted that if he were the royal family, “I would not have taken them back.”

“I’m happy about it,” Trump said about the departure of the Duke and Duchess from California, and clarified, “I was not a fan.”

Long fascinated by the British royal family, Donald Trump has enjoyed the unique honour of a double state visit as an American president.

After being hosted by Queen Elizabeth in his first term and King Charles in his second, he reciprocated by hosting King Charles and Queen Camilla in April.

‘Treated the royal family with great disrespect’ Trump noted Meghan's poor behaviour toward the late Queen Elizabeth II and her treatment of King Charles. “I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have taken them back,” Trump added of the wayward couple. “If I were the royal family… I would not have taken them back.”

The return to Britain Harry and Meghan returned to England with their kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, last week. According to reports, they arrived on a private jet to start a new chapter in the UK.

Currently, the Sussex family is reportedly staying in the posh Cotswolds area of the country on the estate of Ian Wace, the CEO of Marshall Wace LLP. Wace, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion, reportedly helped finance their return to the UK.

Despite moving back to the UK, Harry and Meghan do not have any public security and are not expected to return as working royals. Archie and Lilibet will reportedly attend a local school while their parents hunt for a house to reside in the countryside.

According to some media reports, Harry and Meghan had reportedly been planning to leave their $14 million mansion in sunny Southern California for several weeks — if not months.

They only returned to Harry’s homeland after their failed attempt to take Hollywood by storm. They tried many hats — book authors, political influencers, Netflix stars, jam makers— but weren't very successful in any of their ventures.