Trump ‘happy’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle left the US, but says: ‘If I were the royal family, I wouldn't have…’

US President President Trump said he is “happy” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving his country after a 6-year hiatus to resettle in England, The New York Post reported. However, he noted that if he were the royal family, “I would not have taken them back.”

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“I’m happy about it,” Trump said about the departure of the Duke and Duchess from California, and clarified, “I was not a fan.”

Long fascinated by the British royal family, Donald Trump has enjoyed the unique honour of a double state visit as an American president.

After being hosted by Queen Elizabeth in his first term and King Charles in his second, he reciprocated by hosting King Charles and Queen Camilla in April.

‘Treated the royal family with great disrespect’ Trump noted Meghan's poor behaviour toward the late Queen Elizabeth II and her treatment of King Charles. “I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles,” he said.

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“I wouldn’t have taken them back,” Trump added of the wayward couple. “If I were the royal family… I would not have taken them back.”

The return to Britain Harry and Meghan returned to England with their kids Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, last week. According to reports, they arrived on a private jet to start a new chapter in the UK.

Currently, the Sussex family is reportedly staying in the posh Cotswolds area of the country on the estate of Ian Wace, the CEO of Marshall Wace LLP. Wace, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion, reportedly helped finance their return to the UK.

Despite moving back to the UK, Harry and Meghan do not have any public security and are not expected to return as working royals. Archie and Lilibet will reportedly attend a local school while their parents hunt for a house to reside in the countryside.

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According to some media reports, Harry and Meghan had reportedly been planning to leave their $14 million mansion in sunny Southern California for several weeks — if not months.

They only returned to Harry’s homeland after their failed attempt to take Hollywood by storm. They tried many hats — book authors, political influencers, Netflix stars, jam makers— but weren't very successful in any of their ventures.

But this move, according to a Fortune report, will cost them valuable US tax benefits, since they returned before completing 10 years of non-UK residence.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.