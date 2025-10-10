‘Trump may impose 100% tariff’: Netizens spark meme fest as US President misses out on Nobel Peace Prize 2025

As US President Donald Trump missed out on winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, several social media users sparked a meme fest on the internet, highlighting the committee's decision and Trump's possible reaction to the loss.

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 on Friday. The committee recognised her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela" and "her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The announcement settled all rumours about US President Donald Trump receiving the prestigious award. Trump, who was also nominated for the Nobel Prize, has repeatedly insisted that he “deserves” a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his claimed role in ending several conflicts. The President stated that he stopped or reduced the intensity of “seven wars,” and more recently hinted that the number could increase to eight with a Gaza ceasefire.

Here's how social media reacted to Trump's loss — One of the users shared an image from the Hindi film Kabir Singh that depicts how Trump will go to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

“What a great day! The Nobel Committee has shown that the Peace Prize goes to those who truly deserve it, not to wannabe dictators like Trump,” a user wrote.

Also Read | Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2025

“Trump may impose a 100% tariff on the Nobel Prize Committee,” added another.

“Even if Trump was worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, none of what he did as President this year is even considered for this year’s prize. The deadline for submissions was early Feb 2025 & based on things done in 2024 & before. With this criteria, Biden has a better resume in 2024,” noted another user.