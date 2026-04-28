Trump mentions White House dinner shooting, says ‘Putin wants war’ during King Charles' visit to White House: Lip reader

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on Monday (April 27) for the start of their state visit, where they were greeted by US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn.

According to forensic lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, who spoke to The New York Post, Trump immediately referenced the weekend incident involving a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during the initial exchange.

Reference to shooting incident Trump, in remarks captured through lip-reading analysis, appeared to raise the issue shortly after greeting the British monarch.

“This shooting …” Trump reportedly told King Charles.

He then added: “It’s not a good thing,” and further continued: “I wasn’t prepared, but now I am prepared,” according to Hickling’s interpretation.

King Charles responds King Charles, as per the same lip-reading account, appeared to express discomfort at the tone of the conversation.

“I’d rather not stand about here too long,” the King was quoted as saying.

He also reportedly added: “I feel I shouldn’t be here.”

Later, when the topic persisted, Charles is said to have attempted to move the discussion on: “We will discuss that later,” and again: “Another time,” as the conversation continued to shift in direction.

Trump refers to Putin and war Within minutes of the exchange, Trump allegedly turned the conversation toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, escalating the geopolitical tone of the dialogue.

According to Hickling’s account, Trump said: “So right now, I am talking to Putin,” “He wants war.”

He further warned: “I’ve got a feeling … if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population.”

Shift to White House Ballroom discussion After the tense exchange, the conversation reportedly moved to lighter topics, including Trump’s proposed White House ballroom project.

Trump is said to have remarked: “You can see right through there,” “Right the way through to the ballroom. Would you like to see?”

King Charles responded: “I’m sure you’ll show us,”

to which Trump replied:

“That’s right, you’re right.”

Invitation inside the White House The interaction concluded with the royal couple being invited inside the White House after King Charles asked for directions.

“Which way do we go?,” the King reportedly asked.

Trump responded: “We’re going this way,” as he guided the royals into the executive residence.

Context of the exchange The reported conversation, based on lip-reading interpretation, comes amid heightened attention on security concerns following the alleged shooting incident and ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine.