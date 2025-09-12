At YMCA, a moment of silence for Trump’s close ally Charlie Kirk, then President dances; trolled online

US President Donald Trump drew massive flak on social media after he was seen attending a New York Yankees game and dancing to ‘YMCA’ on Thursday night, just a day after his close ally Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah. The game also coincided with the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Trump, dressed in his trademark suit and red tie, was seated alongside Yankees team president Randy Levine, chatting with him during the game. At other moments, he was spotted sitting alone. A moment of silence was held before the game in memory of Kirk.

When the song ‘YMCA’ played, Trump was filmed singing along and moving his arms in a seated dance, which quickly spread across social media.

Mixed online reaction Trump’s upbeat display sparked a divided response. Some netizens praised him for “keeping spirits up” at a time when the country was mourning Kirk’s death and remembering 9/11. Others, however, felt it was inappropriate.

One user wrote: “Charlie Kirk dies, Trump shows up at the Yankees game. Only in America does politics mix grief, baseball, and bulletproof glass in one inning.”

Another said: “Trump should not have been so happy yet; the country has not yet recovered from the shock of Charlie Kirk’s death.”

A third posted: “Does this dude have any genuine feelings about anything? Now isn’t the time to be dancing to YMCA.”

Criticism intensifies Some comments went further, suggesting Trump’s behaviour was disrespectful. “One of his good friends died and this is how he acts. Also it’s 9/11,” a user remarked. Another wrote: “The world is on the brink of war, the economy is in trouble and he’s dancing at a ball game.”

Others called him “selfish” and accused him of lacking empathy. One comment read: “Trump looks really shook up about the loss of his white nationalist buddy Charlie Kirk.”

