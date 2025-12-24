Trump's daughter Tiffany shares adorable Christmas photo with son, netizens say, ‘You have such a beautiful family’

Tiffany Trump has been fully embracing the Christmas spirit this holiday season. Over the past few weeks, the youngest daughter of US President Donald Trump has regularly shared sneak peek of festive celebrations with her family on social media. These moments have included visits to the White House, where the family also stopped by the Oval Office.

In her latest social media update, Tiffany posted a holiday image featuring herself with her young son, Alexander, standing beside a decorated Christmas tree. The photo, shared via her Instagram, appears to have been taken during a Christmas gathering. It shows a close-up of the mother and son, with the glowing tree partially visible in the frame.

In the picture, Tiffany is dressed in a black gown and can be seen smiling affectionately at her son. Alexander, meanwhile, looks directly at the camera with a joyful expression. His hair is adorably puffed up, and he is dressed in a white onesie, adding to the charm of the moment. In another picture, Tiffany is seen standing with Boulos and her son.

Here's how social media users reacted: The image quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom flooded the comments with humorous and warm messages. One user wrote: “Baby already looks like he’s saying: ‘Santa, gifts kidhar hain?’ 😂🎅🎁” Another joked: “Santa after seeing this cuteness: Resigns immediately.” A third comment read: “Oh my gosh, your son is so adorable! Merry Christmas.” Yet another user added: “You have such a beautiful family Merry Christmas.”

In an earlier Instagram Story, Tiffany revealed that the same photograph inspired a Christmas-themed sugar cookie created using artificial intelligence. Sharing the image, she wrote: “When ChatGPT makes a photo into a sugar cookie,” along with a cookie emoji.

Earlier this month, Tiffany also spent time in Washington, DC, alongside her father. In photos posted online, she and her husband, Michael Boulos, were seen enjoying a snowy day at the White House, offering a glimpse of the gardens blanketed in snow. The couple was photographed walking hand in hand, with Tiffany wearing a white coat paired with a black turtleneck, while Michael opted for a blue suit, white button-up shirt and a brown tie. She captioned the post: “It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.”