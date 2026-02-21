Trump's latest tariffs: Netizens rake up Epstein, jobs, and Iran as White House says ‘Keep Calm and Tariff On’

President Donald Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on foreign goods, moving quickly to preserve his trade agenda after the US Supreme Court struck down many of the levies he imposed last year.

The tariff, which Trump ordered in a Friday directive, is set to take effect Feb. 24 at 12:01 a.m. Washington time, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

In a social media post, the White House shared a picture reading: “Keep calm and Tariff On!”

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users had a mixed reaction to the latest tariff hike by Trump. Netizens raised questions about jobs, Iran and Trump's connection with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Some users claimed that it has to be one policy “that most Americans heavily disagree on”.

“This has been your only policy that most Americans heavily disagree on,” a user said. “Ask any small business owner across America that is now paying 30% to 100% more for COGS if they will vote for you again?”

“We are passing the cost onto consumers and sales have plummeted because we can’t afford to buy in 2026 what last year cost 50% less than it is today!” the user added. “Tariffs have ruined more small businesses than the most inept & incompetent president in history Joe Biden.”

View full Image Social media reaction on lastest tariff

“Keep calm? Tariffs are just taxes on consumers disguised as strategy. The ‘calm’ part won’t last when prices rise,” a user said.

View full Image Social media reaction on lastest tariff

“You can’t be this disconnected to what is happening in the ground. Something is not adding up because you always do right by your base,” another user said.

A netizen claimed, “Trump says the high prices will continue on!”

“We stand by the American Constitution. Trump does not,” said another netizen.

View full Image Social media reaction on lastest tariff

Several users were unfazed by the tariff and said it was time to talk about the Epstein Files.

A user, reacting to the X post, said, “God, I miss when adults were in charge of the White House socials.”

However, on the flip side, several Americans hailed the move as one that will create more jobs

“Keep calm? Nah, KEEP WINNING 🇺🇸 Tariffs = American jobs + stronger dollar. The world’s been freeloading too long. LET’S GOOOOO,” a user said.

Another added: “Keep it up! People don’t understand its dynamic. It doesn’t matter who foots the tariff bill initially, businesses will shift production to the US to avoid it, and it will pay off in multiples of the cost. Bring industry back!”

“Finally someone in DC who actually fights for American workers instead of kissing up to China Tariffs = JOBS. Keep calm? Nah—KEEP WINNING! Who's with Trump?” said another user

View full Image Social media reaction on lastest tariff

“100% trust and confidence in President Donald J Trump! The BEST President in the history of America! By a country mile! Along with the BEST God-fearing Cabinet & Staff. By another country mile! No fears whatsoever! Winning!” said a user.

How much tariff does India pay now? Even as the latest Supreme Court ruling invalidated Trump's "reciprocal" and emergency tariffs, Trump said on Friday that “nothing changes with India.”