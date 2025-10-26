US citizenship test just got harder under Trump administration: Here’s what has changed

The US citizenship test has become tougher, potentially making the path to becoming an American longer for many immigrants. The change - in the 2020 Naturalization Civics Test - affects anyone who applied for naturalization on or after that date.

The changes, announced by President Donald Trump’s administration, went into effect on October 20 and are already catching applicants by surprise. Under the new rules, applicants face 20 civics questions instead of 10, and must get at least 12 right to pass. That is double the previous requirement.

A new rule that is cutting interviews short The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in its announcement that examiners will now stop the test early if an applicant answers 12 questions correctly or 9 incorrectly. That means fewer chances to recover from mistakes - and no opportunity to show broader knowledge if nerves get in the way.

Officials said the move is intended to “ensure proper assimilation of lawful immigrants” and promote a “unified American identity.” The agency also added 28 new questions to the test bank, increasing the total from 100 to 128.

Applicants now face questions like “Who makes federal laws?” or “Name two national US holidays,” alongside more detailed topics about founding documents and the Constitution, PEOPLE reported.

Why was US citizenship test changed? USCIS Director Joseph Edlow told reporters last month that the older version was “just too easy.” “We need to make it a little bit more challenging,” he said. “People should truly understand what it means to be a US citizen.”

Criticism from immigration advocates Immigration advocates and educators disagree.

In an open letter, more than 115 groups - including the Clinic Legal Immigration Network - warned the new test could unfairly affect applicants with limited English skills or fewer resources.

They argue that doubling the questions makes preparation harder, especially for older residents or those balancing multiple jobs.

Who’s exempt from the test? Those who applied before October 20 will still take the 2008 version. Applicants of age 65 and older with 20 years of residency qualify for a shorter 10-question test from a reduced set of questions. For others, though, the path to citizenship just became more daunting.

FAQs What changed in the new US citizenship test? The number of civics questions doubled from 10 to 20, and applicants must now answer at least 12 correctly to pass.

When did the new test go into effect? It applies to all applicants who filed for US citizenship on or after October 20, 2025.

Why was the test made harder? The Trump administration said it wanted to ensure a stronger understanding of US civics and promote national identity.