Tucker Carlson is ‘Antisemite of the Year’: Here’s why Jewish civil rights group has called out conservative podcaster

Jewish civil rights group StopAntisemitism has named Tucker Carlson its Antisemite of the Year. According to the organisation, the podcaster has helped normalise anti-Jewish ideas.

Carlson has often questioned America’s relationship with Israel and called Christian Zionism a ‘brain virus’. The conservative also accuses Israel of murdering children in Gaza on purpose.

StopAntisemitism has highlighted his remarks during a eulogy for Charlie Kirk. It says Carlson’s imagery echoed old stereotypes about secret Jewish influence.

Carlson has allegedly given large platforms to people who push harmful conspiracy theories. He has hinted at claims about hidden Israeli influence in the US government, it says. The organization argues that this combination made his impact unusually dangerous.

Advertisement

Interviewing Nick Fuentes One major concern was his interview with Nick Fuentes in October. Fuentes is a white nationalist and a Holocaust denier.

The long interview quickly drew heavy criticism. His comments targeted Jewish communities, women and the American political system.

He framed “organized Jewry in America” as a major threat to national unity. According to Fuentes, Jewish Americans show dual loyalty to Israel and place their own global network above US interests. He argued that America must remain Christian and pro-white on some level.

Praising Darryl Cooper Carlson has also praised Darryl Cooper, a revisionist writer who downplays Nazi intent during the Holocaust. According to StopAntisemitism, Carlson repeatedly promoted the Great Replacement theory.

During a 2024 interview, Carlson introduced Cooper as “the most important popular historian in the United States”. He called Cooper the “best and most honest” historian in America. He also endorsed Cooper’s work as “forbidden history” and gave him strong credibility before millions of viewers.

Advertisement

Carlson offered little challenge to Cooper’s claims and invited him back in July 2025 to discuss other topics. He did so even after strong criticism from academics and the White House.

Cooper argues that the Holocaust was not planned. It happened because the Nazis were “unprepared”. Millions died accidentally due to logistical failures, he claims.

Cooper also paints Winston Churchill as the “chief villain” of World War II. He suggests some Nazi killings were done for “humane” reasons.