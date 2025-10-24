TV host Kim Atienza’s 19-year-old daughter Emman found dead in Los Angeles; family confirms tragic loss

Filipino TV host Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza and his family have confirmed the death of his 19-year-old daughter, Emman, in Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles County records, she died by ligature hanging on Wednesday, 22 October.

The news was shared in a brief statement on Instagram on Friday, 24 October. In a social media post, the Atienza family described Emman as “a compassionate young woman who 'brought joy, laughter, and love' to everyone around her.

The message, signed by Kim, his wife Feli, and their children Jose and Eliana, asked the public to remember Emman by honoring her memory and to “carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

Who was Emman Atienza? Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza was the daughter of broadcaster Kim Atienza and Philippine Eagle Foundation president Felicia Hung-Atienza. She was also the granddaughter of former Manila mayor Lito Atienza.

Despite coming from a well-known family, she carved her own identity online, focusing on issues that mattered to her generation - mental health, confidence, and creativity.

Emman Atienza’s rose on social media Emman, who had 875,000 followers on TikTok and another 225,000 on Instagram, was known for more than her looks or luxury lifestyle. She used her platform to mix fashion and humor with long, unfiltered captions about mental health - something her followers say made her so genuine.

Emma Atienza’s 2024 controversy Last year, she faced heat after posting a video on the “guess the bill” trend at a fancy Japanese restaurant in Manila. The bill, which was revealed to be 133,000 Philippine Peso, caused outrage given the country’s wage gap. Deadline said the backlash was harsh enough that she deleted the post and took a break from social media.

Despite the noise, Emman came back stronger. She used her next uploads to talk about mental health, privilege, and how she wanted to enjoy life without fear of judgment.

Social media reacts to Emman Atienza’s death Tributes posted online point towards the cyber bullying that Emman had to face over the years.

One user wrote, “look how words can end a beautiful soul.”

Another user added, “may Emman Atienza’s passing remind us to spread kindness - we never know whose breaking point our words might reach.”

As the Atienza family grieves this sudden loss, they are encouraging others to honor Emman’s legacy by showing the same compassion she gave so freely.

FAQs Who was Emman Atienza? Emman Atienza was the 19-year-old daughter of TV host Kim “Kuya Kim” Atienza and a mental health advocate with a large online following.

What was the cause of Emman Atienza’s death? According to Los Angeles County records, the cause of death was ligature hanging.