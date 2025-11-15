Tyler, the Creator skin lands on Fortnite. Outfits, full list of cosmetic items, how to access and more

Fortnite fans are now ready to welcome a brand new addition to the game’s Icon Series. A collection of cosmetic items, the Fortnite Icon Series comprises in-game items, primarily skins, which are based on real-world cultural icons. Grammy-winning artist Tyler, the Creator, is set to join Fortnite as the latest icon.

The official X handle of Fortnite recently shared a post confirming the update. “The wait is over. @tylerthecreator is landing in Fortnite tonight,” read the post shared by Fortnite on X.

Tyler, the Creator Fortnite outfits In the seven-second teaser video, two outfits for Tyler, the Creator can be seen. While the crossover with the rapper has been teased since October, his outfits were confirmed during the latest update to the battle royale, as reported by Vice.

The release is a major addition to Fortnite's roster of real-world icons, which includes musicians like Billie Eilish, Travis Scott and Marshmello, as well as streamers and athletes, according to the International Business Times.

The outlet further noted that Tyler, the Creator's skin comes in two different styles, with one having a casual look, while the other appears to be more stylised, drawing from his past fashion aesthetics.

How to obtain Tyler, the Creator Fortnite skin The International Business Times stated that the players will not have to finish the challenges or wait for a special event, and the Tyler, the Creator skin will be available directly in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The full list of Tyler, the Creator Fortnite cosmetic items and their potential pricing is as follows.

2 Skins (One based on his Chromoakopia outfit): 1,500 V-Bucks (Each)

2 Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks (Each)

2 Weapon Wraps: 500 V-Bucks (Each)

2 Pickaxes (Microphone and Drumsticks): 800 V-Bucks (Each)

Jam Tracks: 500 V-Bucks (Each)

1 Emote (EARFQUAKE): 500 V-Bucks (Each)

