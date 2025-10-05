UFC 320 Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev MMA fight ends with first-round TKO: How much did Poatan earn?

Alex Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight Mixed Martial Art (MMA) title with a stunning first-round technical knockout (TKO) over Magomed Ankalaev in UFC 320’s main event. The win boosts his legacy. He is now a three-time champion with two separate title reigns.

Advertisement

Going into the fight, Pereira was the underdog after losing to Ankalaev by unanimous decision in their first meeting. Now he has evened the score.

Pereira later dismissed talk of a trilogy. He earlier told MMA Junkie that the future would be in the UFC’s hands. He doubts Ankalaev will fight for the belt again.

"I think the story will be over. It's obviously out of my control. It's up to the UFC. If they want to do it again, I'll fight anyone. To be honest, from everything we've seen, I think with him losing, I don't think he's going to fight for the title anymore," the Brazilian mixed martial artist said.

Also Read | Cyan Renewables to buy Australian vessel operator MMA Offshore for A$1.1 bln

Rather than a third fight with Ankalaev, Pereira may target Carlos Ulberg. The mixed martial artist from New Zealand gained attention after knocking out Dominick Reyes in Australia.

Advertisement

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev: Prize money Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC 320 earnings have not been officially disclosed. But, estimates based on past fights suggest both earned multi-million-dollar payouts.

Pereira, nicknamed Poatan, has consistently ranked among the UFC’s highest-paid fighters. He earned about $1.6 million against Jiri Prochazka in 2023, which later rose to nearly $3.5 million in subsequent bouts.

Also Read | Who is Sangram Singh? Meet first Indian male wrestler to win MMA

For his MMA rematch against Ankalaev, he likely pocketed between $3 and $3.5 million, according to Essentially Sports. Ankalaev, who earned about $1.8 million in their first fight, could have made a similar amount this time as defending champion.

Advertisement

On the undercard, bantamweights Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen also earned significant payouts, the publication added. Dvalishvili’s earnings are expected to be near $2 million while Sandhagen’s may fall between $300K and $350K.