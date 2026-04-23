UFO expert David Wilcock harassed by 'cyber-stalkers'? Corey Goode drops shocking claims after his death

Corey Goode, a UFO researcher and collaborator of David Wilcock, has spoken publicly following Wilcock’s death, saying he was “shocked and horrified” by the development.
In a post on social media, Goode claimed that Wilcock had previously spoken to him about “cyber-stalkers” and suggested that these issues had significantly affected his life. He added that he plans to cooperate with authorities and share any information he may have.
“We are SHOCKED and HORRIFIED! We will meet with the Boulder Police to provide any information we can. The last time I spoke with him, he couldn't stop talking about the cyber-stalkers and how they destroyed his life,” Goode said.
He also released a video statement elaborating on his interaction with Wilcock earlier this year.
In an 11-minute video shared online, Goode said he had met Wilcock in February, where they discussed several ongoing issues, including a legal dispute related to Gaia TV, as well as alleged harassment and cyberstalking.
Goode urged followers to raise awareness about what he described as online harassment, asking them to tag law enforcement agencies and media outlets on social platforms.
Corey Goode is known in online communities for his work related to extraterrestrial theories. He co-hosted the show Cosmic Disclosure with David Wilcock on Gaia TV and has appeared in documentaries such as Above Majestic and The Cosmic Secret.
He is also associated with projects including Beyond Disclosure: The Corey Goode Files and is a co-founder of Disclosure Comics, a company focused on multimedia storytelling.
Over the years, Goode has made various claims related to extraterrestrial encounters and secret space programmes, though these remain unverified.
Authorities in Boulder County, Colorado, have shared details about the incident leading to Wilcock’s death.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at around 10:44 am on April 20 regarding a situation outside a residence near Nederland.
Officials said that the emergency call handler believed the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. When deputies arrived, they encountered a man outside the residence who was armed, TMZ reported.
Authorities stated that within minutes of their arrival, the individual used the weapon on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators later searched the property and confirmed that no other individuals were present. The case remains under review, with the coroner’s office working to determine the official cause and manner of death.
Goode’s statements have added another layer to the online conversation surrounding Wilcock’s death, with users discussing his claims about cyber harassment alongside official findings.
While Goode has linked Wilcock’s situation to alleged cyberstalking, authorities have not commented on these claims.
As the investigation continues, the incident has drawn attention to both Wilcock’s work in the UFO research community and the broader discussions taking place online in the aftermath of his death.
The death of David Wilcock has prompted reactions from collaborators and followers alike, with new claims and perspectives continuing to emerge.
Authorities have not released further details beyond their initial statement, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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