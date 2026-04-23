UFO expert David Wilcock harassed by 'cyber-stalkers'? Corey Goode drops shocking claims after his death

Corey Goode, a UFO researcher and collaborator of David Wilcock, has spoken publicly following Wilcock’s death, saying he was “shocked and horrified” by the development.

In a post on social media, Goode claimed that Wilcock had previously spoken to him about “cyber-stalkers” and suggested that these issues had significantly affected his life. He added that he plans to cooperate with authorities and share any information he may have.

“We are SHOCKED and HORRIFIED! We will meet with the Boulder Police to provide any information we can. The last time I spoke with him, he couldn't stop talking about the cyber-stalkers and how they destroyed his life,” Goode said.

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He also released a video statement elaborating on his interaction with Wilcock earlier this year.

What Corey Goode Said In His Video Statement

In an 11-minute video shared online, Goode said he had met Wilcock in February, where they discussed several ongoing issues, including a legal dispute related to Gaia TV, as well as alleged harassment and cyberstalking.

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Goode urged followers to raise awareness about what he described as online harassment, asking them to tag law enforcement agencies and media outlets on social platforms.

Who Is Corey Goode?

Corey Goode is known in online communities for his work related to extraterrestrial theories. He co-hosted the show Cosmic Disclosure with David Wilcock on Gaia TV and has appeared in documentaries such as Above Majestic and The Cosmic Secret.

He is also associated with projects including Beyond Disclosure: The Corey Goode Files and is a co-founder of Disclosure Comics, a company focused on multimedia storytelling.

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Over the years, Goode has made various claims related to extraterrestrial encounters and secret space programmes, though these remain unverified.

What Officials Said About The Incident

Authorities in Boulder County, Colorado, have shared details about the incident leading to Wilcock’s death.

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According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at around 10:44 am on April 20 regarding a situation outside a residence near Nederland.

Officials said that the emergency call handler believed the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. When deputies arrived, they encountered a man outside the residence who was armed, TMZ reported.

Authorities stated that within minutes of their arrival, the individual used the weapon on himself and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later searched the property and confirmed that no other individuals were present. The case remains under review, with the coroner’s office working to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Online Reactions Goode’s statements have added another layer to the online conversation surrounding Wilcock’s death, with users discussing his claims about cyber harassment alongside official findings.

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While Goode has linked Wilcock’s situation to alleged cyberstalking, authorities have not commented on these claims.

As the investigation continues, the incident has drawn attention to both Wilcock’s work in the UFO research community and the broader discussions taking place online in the aftermath of his death.

More details awaited The death of David Wilcock has prompted reactions from collaborators and followers alike, with new claims and perspectives continuing to emerge.

Authorities have not released further details beyond their initial statement, and the investigation remains ongoing.