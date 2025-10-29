UnitedHealthcare CEO murder accused Luigi Mangione reveals he listens to Taylor Swift & Charli XCX on his prison tablet

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is finding comfort in pop music in an unexpected place. According to a letter obtained by TMZ, Mangione revealed that he has recently started listening to Taylor Swift and Charli XCX at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In a letter shared online by a supporter, Mangione said he downloaded songs by both singers to his prison tablet last week. “I’ve never really listened to either of them,” the 27-year-old wrote, explaining that a “phony list” of his favorite artists had gone viral on social media. Instead of denying it, he decided to try their music.

From cardigan to Lil durk In the alleged letter, Mangione told fans that he first played Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” from her 2020 album Folklore while walking laps in his cell block. In the same letter, dated 3 June, Mangione said he has grown to like Durk’s 2013 song “Dis Ain’t What U Want,” even calling it a favorite. He also expressed gratitude for small things in jail, like meals, fan letters, and moments of calm amid his legal battles.

Inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center can buy internet-free tablets through the commissary. According to Us Weekly, Mangione was also allowed by a judge to use a laptop for case preparation earlier this year.

Facing serious charges Mangione faces both state and federal charges for allegedly shooting Brian Thompson, 50, in Midtown Manhattan on 4 December 2024. Two of his 11 state charges were dropped in September due to lack of evidence, but he still faces four federal charges, including one that could carry the death penalty if convicted.

His lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told People that Mangione has been a “model prisoner”, following rules and even helping new inmates adjust to life inside the detention center.

Maintaining his defense Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from Maryland, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Supporters have raised more than $1.3 million for his legal defense fund, as he continues to await trial now with a new appreciation for pop music and a tougher playlist courtesy of his fellow inmates.

FAQs 1. Why is Luigi Mangione listening to Taylor Swift and Charli XCX in jail? Luigi Mangione said he started listening to Taylor Swift and Charli XCX after a fake list of his favorite artists went viral. Curious about the hype, he downloaded their songs to his prison tablet.

2. Where is Luigi Mangione being held? Mangione is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.