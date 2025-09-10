This high school film has topped Netflix's latest global movie rankings, and everyone is ‘beyond disgusted’

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is on top of Netflix’s latest global movie rankings. The documentary has jumped from third place last week.

The film follows a teen and her boyfriend who receive disturbing texts from an unknown sender. Then, it reveals a shocking truth.

In the documentary, the culprit tries to justify the actions by saying, “everyone makes mistakes”. It also reveals the person had time to send countless texts because of being unemployed.

“I was afraid of letting her grow up, wanted to protect her and keep her safe,” says the culprit in the documentary.

In 2023, a judge sentenced the culprit to at least 19 months in prison.

Top-10 Netflix movies list for September 1–7 has KPop Demon Hunters at second place. The animated fantasy had 25.4 million views and 42.4 million hours. The Thursday Murder Club, featuring veteran Hollywood stars like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley, ranked third with 18.7 million views.

The Woman King followed with 4 million views while family favourites dominated the middle order. Shrek (3.6m), Shrek the Third (3.3m) and Paw Patrol: The Movie (2.9m) followed.

Shrek 2 came eighth with 2.8 million views, and Wind River debuted ninth with 2.7 million views. Closing the list is the classic Good Will Hunting, also at 2.7 million.

Social media reactions Unknown Number: The High School Catfish has highly moved viewers. Social media users keep discussing it.

“Just finished watching, and I’m appalled. The language used in those messages was beyond disturbing as a mom with a (now grown) daughter,” wrote one user on Reddit.

“This documentary breaks my heart,” wrote another user. “I am beyond disgusted. I don't even know how to form my words right now. This is one of the most horrific things…”

“I feel as if the mother was very jealous of her daughter and was low-key trying to get her to 'take herself out' very sad situation. I would never speak to my mother ever again,” came from another.

Another user commented, “While watching that documentary, there was something about her that really put me off. She had this disgusting grimace on her face the entire time. The kind of expression someone who got caught doing something very pathetic and shameful would have.”