Wordle today #1565: Hints and final answer to solve 1 October 2025 puzzle in minutes

NYT Wordle: A day in the life of a wordlover is barely complete without a Wordle challenge. If you like word games and boast of a strong vocabulary, you must play Wordle and put your instincts to the test.

Josh Wardle originally came up with Wordle as a present for his partner. However, due to the creativity involved, Wordle gained international recognition. After thousands of people around the world started playing it, the New York Times purchased the game and amplified its reach. Since its launch by the NYT in 2021, Wordle has been played billions of times.

Today’s Wordle is by Tracy Bennett. You can play the game on the NYT website or on the Games app.

How to play NYT Wordle NYT Wordle is a fascinating game, where you get six attempts to guess a five-letter word. If you pick the right letter in the correct spot, it will turn green. However, if you pick the right letter in the wrong spot, it will turn yellow. The tile remains grey if your letter is nowhere in the answer.

NYT Wordle: Hints for 1 October 2025 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has no recurring letters in it.

Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has two vowels.

First letter: ‘S’ is the first letter of today’s Wordle answer.

Action: Today’s Wordle answer is something parents might do to their kids with affection.

Meaning: Today's Wordle answer indicates an action that reduces the value of something.

NYT Wordle (1565): Answer Still unsure about the answer? Today's Wordle answer is ‘SPOIL’.

Things to keep in mind when you’re solving Wordle As there are endless possibilities, it can certainly be very difficult for anyone to randomly guess the correct word within just six guesses. However, the NYT has compiled a set of tips and tricks to help players get better at solving Wordle. Opting for a word that contains a lot of vowels increases your chances of guessing the correct word. Additionally, you can pick two very different words for the first two lines to get a better result.