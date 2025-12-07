Subscribe

Trump pulled off his ‘YMCA’ dance at FIFA Draw — Then told Carney and Sheinbaum THIS

At the World Cup 2026 draw, Trump told, as per a lip reader, Canadian PM Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that he loves the Village People, saying, “I love this” and “They make me happy” while dancing to “YMCA.”

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated7 Dec 2025, 01:46 AM IST
President Donald Trump, siting with First Lady Melania Trump, speaks to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, when The Village People sing YMCA on the stage, at the end of the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
President Donald Trump, siting with First Lady Melania Trump, speaks to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, when The Village People sing YMCA on the stage, at the end of the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

US President Donald Trump broke out his signature “YMCA” dance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, delighting the crowd — and then launching into praise for the Village People in a conversation with Canadian and Mexican leaders.

According to UK-based forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Trump was seen “mouthing the letters” of the iconic disco track while encouraging First Lady Melania Trump to join in.

“I love this,” Trump told Carney

Freeman told The Post he observed Trump turning to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during the performance.

“I love this,” Trump said, according to Freeman.

Standing alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the first lady, Trump also attempted to convince Melania to sing or dance along.

“They make me happy”

After his quick dance, Trump reportedly explained to Carney and Sheinbaum why he enjoys the band so much.

“Come on, they make me happy,” Trump said, referencing the Village People — who performed at his inauguration festivities earlier this year.

World Cup unity amid trade tensions

The US, Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Trump suggested the three leaders were on good terms ahead of the global event.

“We’re getting along,” Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center.

Tariffs still loom large

Despite Trump’s optimism, tensions remain. Since taking office, he has imposed:

-35% tariff on Canadian imports

-25% duty on Mexican goods

-Additional levies on steel, aluminum, automobiles, lumber and copper

Friday’s gathering marked Trump’s first in-person meeting with Sheinbaum and his first private conversation with Carney since cutting off trade talks with Canada in October.

 
 
