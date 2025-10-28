US Air Force squadron flies into eye of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa as storm rages through Caribbean — Watch

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 hurricane wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, is posing danger to Jamaica and is likely to have an impact on Cuba and the Bahamas also. Amidst the raging storm, a squad of the US Air Force, known as the Hurricane Hunters, has undertaken the daring act of flying through the eye of the hurricane, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

US Air Force enters Hurricane Melissa The stunning maneuver was conducted by the US Air Force Reserve’s 53rd weather reconnaissance squadron on Monday. The goal was to collect crucial data for the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The footage shows the enormous walls of cloud surrounding the eye of the storm, which remains calm.

Status of Hurricane Melissa Melissa is set to be the most powerful storm ever to hit Jamaica since records began to be kept in the middle of the 19th century. It is also the strongest storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, NBC is reporting.

Maximum wind speeds are reaching 175 miles per hour, and the storm is expected to surge to heights of 9 to 13 feet above the ground level. Seven people have reportedly died from the storm already in the Caribbean. This includes three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic winds, flash flooding and storm surge” in Jamaica in the coming hours, as per NBC.

The landfall is predicted to happen between 10 AM and 1 PM ET, in the area between Black River and Treasure Beach. This will be the first instance of a Category 5 hurricane making landfall in Jamaica since records began to be kept.

Preparations in Jamaica With the hurricane heading their way, Jamaican authorities are preparing to provide relief and aid. ABC News reports that the Jamaican Defense Forces have put out a statement on X, apprising everyone of the need for supplies and its preparedness for combating the effects of the storm.

“With Hurricane Melissa projected to have a devastating impact on Jamaica, relief supplies will be desperately needed across the island in the aftermath of the hurricane. The JDF will be integral in the recovery effort,” the statement read.

Heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, and destructive winds are all expected to batter not just Jamaica but other nations in the path of Melissa.

FAQs What is Hurricane Melissa? Hurricane Melissa is a Category 5 hurricane that is set to make landfall in Jamaica today.

Have there been any casualties due to the storm? Seven people are reported to have died due to Melissa – three each in Jamaica and Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.

Which other countries, apart from Jamaica, are going to feel the impact of the storm? Countries like Haiti, Cuba, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and others in the region will be affected.