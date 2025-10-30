US East Coast set to experience rain and flooding on Thursday. Will it rain on Halloween?

States along the eastern coast of the United States are set to experience moderate to severe flooding this week. While this is not related to a hurricane, the sudden surge in water level comes at the end of the Atlantic hurricane season.

As per Newsweek, the states facing the flooding threat run along the coast from Connecticut in the north to Florida in the south. As many as 11 states have seen alerts being issued. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) forecast, posted on Facebook, “Moderate-to-major coastal flooding is once again in the forecast along the East Coast for the second half of this week. Persistent onshore winds are expected to raise water levels and lead to coastal erosion as low pressure moves up the coast.”

Newsweek reports that the area most severely affected by the flooding is the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia and Maryland.

Interestingly, Hurricane Melissa remains well away from the US East Coast. However, the disturbances in the system created by it are having a peripheral effect on the East Coast.

US weather: Concerns for the Northeast The Weather Channel says that a strong storm system has developed that will cause rain and heavy winds in the northeastern US. However, it also predicts that things could dry out in time for Halloween, not dampening the people's spirits.

The NWS’ forecast, as shown on its website, simply reads: “A few strong to locally severe storms could occur late tonight and early Thursday across eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia. Moderate-to-major coastal flooding is forecast along the East Coast for the second half of this week.”

The winds and drizzle throughout Thursday are linked to a strengthening storm system that will especially impact the Northeast.

Would Halloween be affected? With the sudden rain and flooding on the East Coast, there are concerns about the weather for Halloween. As of now, the forecast for Halloween is positive. According to CBS News, some light showers, left behind by the weather on Thursday, may appear in the morning. But the rest of the day is likely to be mostly dry.

Last year, Halloween saw high temperatures, with a maximum of 81 degrees. This year, CBS says, the temperature will be in the 50s, with winds in the range of 35-45 mph, adding to the chill. It will be one of the coldest Halloweens recorded in recent times.

FAQs Which states are facing flooding threats? States on the East Coast of the United States are facing the danger of flooding.

Is there a storm or hurricane headed their way? No, there are no storms or hurricanes off the East Coast as of now.