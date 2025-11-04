US Election Day 2025: Know whether banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx remain open or closed on November 4

Election Day 2025 is finally here! Voters across New York City, New Jersey, Virginia and California are heading to polls on Tuesday, November 4, to cast ballots for a mayor and two governors post as well as a redistricting measure, USA Today reported. While the nation’s attention is focused on voting, many people are wondering whether they can visit the bank, mail a package, or run other errands.

Since Election Day is not a federal holiday, most services across the country will operate as usual. Mail will be delivered, shipping companies will be active, and banks will remain open during their regular business hours.

Post offices and mail delivery The US Postal Service will remain open on Election Day, and mail delivery will continue as normal on Tuesday, November 4. USA Today reported that since it is not a federal holiday, post offices will not be closed, and people can send or receive mail without delay.

UPS and FedEx Both UPS and FedEx will also operate as per their regular schedules. Pickup and delivery services will continue, and stores will stay open. As noted by FedEx and UPS, the day will be “business as usual” for these carriers.

Banks and financial services Banks will also remain open nationwide. Most banks will operate under normal business hours. Also, customers will have full access to ATMs and online banking services.

State-level closures As per Fox Business, 19 states and Puerto Rico recognize Election Day as a civic holiday. These include states like Delaware, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin. In these states, local government offices, except those related to elections, may be closed.

Federal offices may also have limited operations due to the ongoing government funding standoff.

Markets and retail The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and US bond markets remain open for trading on Election Day. Retail stores, grocery chains, and restaurants will also be open, as neither source reported any major closures.

Despite being a major day for voters, Election Day 2025 will not disrupt most public services. Mail, banking, and shipping will continue as usual, so Americans can cast their ballots and get their everyday tasks done on time.

FAQs 1. Is Election Day a federal holiday in the US? No, Election Day is not a federal holiday, so most banks, post offices, and businesses remain open.

2. Will mail be delivered on Election Day 2025? Yes. The US Postal Service will operate as usual, and mail delivery will not be affected.

3. Are UPS and FedEx open on Election Day? Yes, both UPS and FedEx will be open with normal pickup and delivery services on November 4.