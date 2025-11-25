US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes ‘beautiful’ Christmas tree to White House | Watch

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday welcomed this year’s White House Christmas tree — a white fir from a Michigan farm — as it arrived at the North Portico by horse-drawn carriage.

Tree arrives by carriage The tree, grown at Korson’s Tree Farms, was transported by a pair of Clydesdales named Logan and Ben. Three men in top hats accompanied the carriage.

“It’s a beautiful tree,” the first lady said while walking around the carriage and posing for photographs. Dressed in a cream overcoat and dark red gloves, she greeted one of the drivers and a woman standing with the horses.

The 18½-foot tree will be placed in the Blue Room.

Farm earns honour through national contest Korson’s Tree Farms secured the opportunity after winning the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual competition. Since 1966, the contest winner has supplied the White House with its official Christmas tree.

First lady ‘at ease’ during ceremony Trump, 55, appeared relaxed as she received the enormous evergreen grown in the town of Sidney in central Michigan.

“It will be beautiful! We are going to plan,” she told reporters.

President absent during arrival President Trump did not attend the ceremony after spending the morning speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while his foreign policy team continued efforts to reach a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement before a self-imposed Thanksgiving deadline.

Thanksgiving Plans The Trumps are expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. On Tuesday, the White House will host the annual turkey pardon, sponsored by the meat industry.

