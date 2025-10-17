US: Ford recalls 2020–2022 F-Series and Mustang models over rearview camera, seatbelt defects

Ford is recalling over 290,000 vehicles in the United States. The decision was taken after the company noted that some of its units have rearview camera issues, reported the Associated Press. Some models that have been recalled include the 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD.

Meanwhile, another report by Reuters suggests that the company is recalling nearly 625,000 units, as informed by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Apart from issues with the rearview camera display, some models have also complained about problems with seatbelts.

Ford Recall: Steps for owners to get repairs According to the NHTSA notice, almost 332,778 Ford Mustangs have reported seat belt issues. On the other hand, 291 901 super-duty truck units have endured problems with the rearview camera display. While the problem occurs only in certain lighting conditions, it could still lead to fatalities or crashes.

The auto regulator has advised that those who are facing camera issues can visit the nearby Ford dealers. These dealers have been instructed to update the image processing module software on the impacted units without any cost to owners. Meanwhile, those who are facing issues with seatbelt parts can request to get the parts replaced, along with the carpet sections that touch the cables.

No complaints related to accidents, says Ford While Ford is following all safety measures and has recalled the impacted units, the company has ensured that it has received no reports related to accidents so far. The NHTSA report mentioned that the US-based company has reviewed data on customer complaints. As per Ford, it has received 10 reports as of September this year, with the complaints starting from 20 January 2022.

The vehicle owners will receive a letter requesting that their recalled unit be repaired. These letters will be dispatched by 20 October. Moreover, once the remedy is available, the owners will receive additional letters by March 2026.

The AP report suggests that customers contact the Ford helpline number for further information. They can also contact NHTSA on their helpline number or official website for details related to the recall and issues with the Ford units.

FAQs 1. Why is Ford recalling vehicles? It is recalling units due to issues with rearview camera displays and seatbelt defects in certain models.

2. Which Ford models are affected by the recall? The affected units include 2020–2022 F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty trucks and 332,000+ Mustang units.