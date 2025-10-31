US Halloween 2025 weather: Most trick-or-treaters get clear skies, but parts of East and Northwest could see showers

It is shaping up to be a chilly but mostly dry Halloween night across the country. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts clear skies and mild winds through Halloween evening, with only a few rain-prone areas in the US.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center said that trick-or-treating weather will be “dry across much of the Lower 48.” Parts of the Pacific Northwest, the northern and central Appalachians, and the Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes could see some light rain or drizzle.

Halloween weather forecast for the Northeast An intense low-pressure system that has been hovering over New England will continue to pull through the region on Friday, bringing showers and breezy conditions. The system is nearing October’s record low pressure marks for New England but, so far, the flood threat remains minimal, the NWS said.

Still, officials warned that clogged drains from leaf fall could trigger localized urban runoff, especially around metro areas in the Northeast.

Pacific Northwest Halloween weather forecast On the opposite side of the map, the Pacific Northwest is not getting a pass either. Forecasters expect heavy rainfall on Friday into early Saturday as an atmospheric river brings moisture into Washington and Oregon. The event is not expected to linger, limiting flooding risk, but a few soggy costumes could be expected.

Midwest and Great Lakes Halloween weather forecast Scattered rain showers and brisk winds will mark Halloween evening - from the Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes. Behind the system, cooler air moves in, cold enough to kick off some lake-effect precipitation in spots.

Halloween weather forecast for Plains to the West The story is different in the West. Above-average temperatures are expected across the High Plains and toward the West Coast. Some places, including the Colorado Front Range, could even see record highs on Monday, forecasters said.

In short, much of the US can expect comfortable weather this Halloween. As the NWS summed it up, most of the country will have “good trick-or-treating weather” tonight, with just a few spots trading candy for umbrellas.

