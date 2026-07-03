US Independence Day 2026: Are Walmart, Target, Costco, stock market and banks open? Check July 4 store hours and status

Millions of Americans will celebrate the 250th US Independence Day on July 4. Plan your long weekend with this complete guide to store hours, bank closures, and delivery schedules for July 3 and 4

Livemint
Updated3 Jul 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Because July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2026, many corporate offices and federal entities are observing the holiday on Friday, July 3
Because July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2026, many corporate offices and federal entities are observing the holiday on Friday, July 3

The July 4th weekend is officially here, with millions of Americans preparing for fireworks, barbecues, and celebrations across the country. This year carries historical weight as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its independence.

Because July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2026, many corporate offices and federal entities are observing the holiday on Friday, July 3. However, most retail chains will keep their doors open to accommodate last-minute holiday shoppers.

Here is a comprehensive guide to which stores, banks, and services are open on July 3 and 4.

Also Read | Trump to get his face on a gold coin as America heads for its 250th birthday

Retailers open with regular hours

The following major chains will operate during their standard business hours on both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. Shoppers are advised to check local listings, as individual store hours can occasionally vary by location.

  • Dining and Fast Food: Applebee's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Domino's, IHOP, KFC, McDonald's
  • Grocery and Pharmacy: CVS Pharmacy (some locations may reduce hours), Food Lion, Kroger, Stop & Shop
  • Retail and Hardware: Dollar General, Lowe's, Macy's

Are Walmart, Target, and Costco open?

  • Target: Open. Stores will operate during normal business hours (8:00 AM to 11:00 PM local time) on both July 3 and 4.
  • Walmart: Open. Stores will operate during normal business hours (6:00 AM to 11:00 PM local time) on both July 3 and 4.
  • Costco: Closed. All warehouses will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Also Read | Trump announces two-year Kennedy Center closure starting July 4, 2026

Retailers with modified hours for July 4

While these stores will maintain regular hours on July 3, they will close early or open late on Independence Day:

  • Best Buy: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
  • IKEA: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • JCPenney: Opens at 10:00 AM (closing times vary by location)
  • Nordstrom: Special holiday hours vary by location
  • Closing at 5:00 PM: Trader Joe's
  • Closing at 6:00 PM: Michaels, Whole Foods
  • Closing at 7:00 PM: Petco
  • Closing at 8:00 PM: HomeGoods, Homesense, Marshalls, Sierra, TJ Maxx

Postal and Delivery Services

  • USPS: Post offices will be open, and mail will be delivered normally on Friday, July 3. All post offices will close, and standard mail delivery will be suspended on Saturday, July 4. Services will resume on Monday, July 6.
  • UPS: Retail locations are open with regular deliveries on July 3, though Air and Ocean Freight Services will be unavailable. On July 4, all pickup and delivery services are halted. Check local UPS store hours for Saturday, as some locations may close.
  • FedEx: Regular delivery and pickup services will run on July 3 (some on-call and drop-box times may be moved up). All pickup and delivery services are closed on July 4. Retail stores may be closed on both days; check with your local FedEx Office for exact hours.

Also Read | Trump sets July 4 deadline for European Union trade deal amid tariff threats

Banking and Financial Markets

  • Banks: Major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, will be open for regular business on Friday, July 3. Standard branches will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
  • US Stock Market: The stock market will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day. Regular trading will resume at 9:30 AM ET on Monday, July 6.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeUsTrendingUS Independence Day 2026: Are Walmart, Target, Costco, stock market and banks open? Check July 4 store hours and status
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.