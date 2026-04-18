Parenting influencer accidentally runs over toddler son. Internet questions post, says ‘Attention is the new currency’

A parenting influencer has revealed details of a traumatic incident involving her 23-month-old son, describing it as “the worst day of our lives,” while assuring followers that the child is expected to recover.

Kelly Hopton-Jones, a 36-year-old mother of two, shared a detailed post on social media recounting how she accidentally ran over her 23-month-old son, Henry, with her car. The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 15.

In her post, she explained that she had been preparing to take her four-year-old daughter, Lily, out to pick up donuts ahead of a dance performance. Her husband, Brian, was at home with Henry at the time.

According to her account, Henry had been in the garage but suddenly ran outside. “In a matter of seconds, our son was run over by our car,” she wrote, adding that she had been driving.

Medical Tests Show No Severe Injury

Following the accident, neighbours stepped in to help care for Lily while both parents rushed Henry to the emergency room.

At the hospital, the toddler underwent multiple medical evaluations, including X-rays, a CT scan and a neurological examination. Doctors found that he had suffered pelvic fractures and minor abrasions, but no life-threatening injuries were detected.

Hopton-Jones recalled a doctor’s reassurance: “He is hurt, but this is something he can recover from.”

She described the outcome as “a true miracle” and said the family remains in shock but deeply grateful.

‘We Could Drive Ourselves Crazy’: Coping With Guilt

The influencer, who also works as a registered nurse practitioner and runs a parenting blog, spoke candidly about the emotional toll of the incident.

“We could drive ourselves crazy with the what ifs, and honestly, we are a little bit,” she wrote. “But accidents happen.”

Reflecting on the situation, she added, “I keep coming back to what I would tell my own kids one day if this happened to them. It would be a lot kinder than the things we’re telling ourselves right now.”

She also used the post to caution other parents about safety around vehicles. “Do not assume they know or will stay where you last saw them,” she warned.

“Even when you are not distracted. Even when you are not rushing. It can still happen in the blink of an eye,” she added.

Check out the post here:

Post Sparks Online Debate

The post quickly gained traction online, prompting a mix of support and criticism.

Some users questioned the decision to share such a personal and distressing experience immediately after it occurred.

“The craziest thing is thinking about posting an entire dump of what happened to your little son the very same day it happened. And with pics of him still at the hospital. Please people, GO OUTSIDE! leave that phone in the house for even just an hour and stop thinking about views, engagement and likes on socials. Live your life fully!!!” one user commented.

“Attention is the new currency,” another user wrote.

Others, however, defended the influencer, suggesting that sharing such incidents could raise awareness about child safety.

“To anyone wondering why she's sharing this horrible experience on the day it happened: it's probably because she is now part of an all to high statistic that no parent or relative wants to be in. Nearly 70% of ALL backover vehicle injuries and deaths that happen - a parent or relative are driving the vehicle. With stories like hers, you gain a name and a circumstance that will cross your mind and make you more aware in your own day to day,” a third user commented.

Another added, “Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing - it’s a learning opportunity for all us parents and not something I could have even thought of happening!!!”

At the same time, criticism continued from others who felt the timing of the post was inappropriate.