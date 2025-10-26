US: Tornado Watch issued for southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi until midday

Strong storms are moving across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast this morning, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing Tornado Watch 633 until noon CDT. The watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds as a powerful line of storms pushes eastward.

The NWS New Orleans office confirmed that Tornado Watch 633 covers six parishes in Louisiana - Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, and Washington. It also includes ten counties in southern Mississippi, among them Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lamar, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Stone, and Walthall.

The Weather Service warned residents in these areas to stay alert for sudden warnings. “If a tornado warning is issued, find shelter immediately in a sturdy building, ideally in a low-level, interior room,” the NWS said.

Line of storms expected through the morning According to Emegypt, there is a risk of brief tornadoes and strong wind gusts. Even areas outside the watch zone could experience heavy rain and lightning.

Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 1 to 3 inches, though some isolated spots could see more. While the rain offers some relief for dry areas, meteorologists caution that flash flooding is possible if downpours persist.

The NWS also included nearby coastal waters in the watch - Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, Lake Borgne, the Mississippi Sound, and nearby Gulf waters out to 20 nautical miles - signaling the threat extends into marine areas.

Cooler air expected after storms clear out Emegypt reported that rain will taper off quickly after sunrise, giving way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms and warm highs near 80°F. By midweek, the pattern changes sharply as a cold front arrives Tuesday night, dropping highs into the 60s and lows into the 40s by Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa continues to strengthen in the Caribbean and could reach Category 5 intensity as it nears Jamaica early next week, Emegypt added. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and destructive winds to parts of the region.

Residents across Louisiana and Mississippi are urged to monitor local alerts and be prepared.

