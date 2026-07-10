OTT releases this week on Netflix, Peacock and more: Jennifer Garner's The Five Star Weekend

The US OTT landscape is packed with fresh and returning titles this weekend, offering viewers a wide mix of romance, action, comedy and music-driven storytelling.

Jennifer Garner's The Five Star Weekend Jennifer Garner returns to television with The Five Star Weekend, a new drama series based on Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling 2023 novel. The eight-episode adaptation premiered on Peacock on July 9, with all episodes available to stream from launch.

Garner stars as Hollis Shaw, a celebrated food influencer and bestselling cookbook author whose seemingly perfect life is shattered by a personal tragedy. Struggling to cope with grief and the cracks appearing in her relationships, Hollis invites three friends from different phases of her life to her Nantucket home for what she calls a “Five Star Weekend.”

As the reunion unfolds, long-held secrets emerge, friendships are tested and each woman is forced to confront unresolved issues, leading to unexpected personal growth.

The Five Star Weekend cast The series features an ensemble cast including:

Jennifer Garner as Hollis Shaw

D'Arcy Carden as Brooke Kirtley

Gemma Chan as Gigi Ling

Regina Hall as Dru-Ann Jones

Chloë Sevigny as Tatum McKenzie

Harlow Jane as Caroline Shaw

Timothy Olyphant as Jack Finnegan

Where to watch The Five Star Weekend is streaming exclusively on Peacock, with all eight episodes available to watch. The series follows another successful adaptation of Hilderbrand's work, The Perfect Couple, which was released on Netflix and starred Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

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The Man Will Burn The Man Will Burn takes viewers inside the story of the iconic Burning Man festival, tracing its evolution over four decades. The four-part series premiered on Thursday, July 9, with the first episode airing at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Filmed over the past five years, the documentary offers behind-the-scenes access to the annual event held in Nevada's Black Rock Desert. It chronicles the festival's transformation from a small gathering into a globally recognised cultural phenomenon.

The series features first-hand accounts from Burning Man's founders and longtime organisers, exploring the festival's origins, traditions and the massive effort required each year to build Black Rock City, the temporary city that hosts the event.

Where to watch The Man Will Burn The Man Will Burn airs on HBO in the United States and is also available to stream on HBO's streaming platform, where available. The documentary consists of four episodes that delve into the history, growth and enduring appeal of one of the world's most distinctive cultural events.

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Little House on the Prairie More than four decades after the original Little House on the Prairie left television screens, the story has returned with a fresh adaptation on Netflix.

The streaming platform released all eight episodes of the reboot's first season on July 9. Even before the series premiered, Netflix had renewed it for a second season, announcing the decision in March.

The new adaptation stars Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, alongside Luke Bracey as Charles "Pa" Ingalls and Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline "Ma" Ingalls. The series is led by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine, known for her work on The Boys and The Vampire Diaries.

Inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic books, the reboot introduces the Ingalls family's story to a new generation while revisiting the themes that made the original series a television favourite.

The original Little House on the Prairie aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983 and continues to enjoy enduring popularity. According to Netflix, the classic series was watched for more than 13 billion minutes last year.

'Trying' Season 5 Apple TV+'s acclaimed comedy-drama Trying has officially returned for its fifth season, with the premiere episode now available to stream.

Starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, the series first debuted in 2020 and gradually became a fan favourite thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and humour. The fourth season concluded in July 2024, and Apple TV+ confirmed the show's renewal for Season 5 in May 2025.

The new season picks up the story of Nikki and Jason as they continue to navigate the challenges of family life and parenthood.