US weather update: National Weather Service issues coastal flood advisory for two New Jersey counties

The National Weather Service on Wednesday, October 8, issued a coastal flood advisory for Ocean and Burlington counties in New Jersey. This will remain valid from 8:00 AM till 3 PM ET on Thursday, October 9.

The coastal flood advisory was issued by the weather service at 5:21 AM on Wednesday.

What to expect? As per the latest update from NWS, residents can expect up to "one half foot of inundation above ground level" in the low-lying areas, especially near tidal waterways and shorelines. Among the regions that remain in focus are Ocean, coastal Ocean, as well as southeastern Burlington.

Under this level, flooding starts from the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, besides inland tidal waterways. Locals can even expect partial or full road closures on Thursday. Also, there are possibilities of "minor coastal flooding" with the morning high tides into the weekend. "Minor coastal flooding may linger on the back bays after the time of high tide,” it added.

Coastal Flood Advisory: What does it mean? The National Weather Service highlights that minor tidal flooding is expected whenever a Coastal Flood Advisory is issued. This can result in road closures, while there are even possibilities of flooding on the most vulnerable roadways.

All the residents in both Ocean and Burlington counties have been advised to avoid leaving their vehicles at a place that remains prone to tidal flooding on Thursday. People should refrain from driving through flood waters as it could be deeper than expected. "You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs," the weather service stated in its advisory.

Weather forecast On Wednesday, the National Weather Service has predicted showers and cool temperatures in the eastern region, while rain is possible for multiple days in the southwest. "A cold front in the East will bring showers and thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures from the Northeast into the Southeast. The Southwest, centered around New Mexico, will continue to see showers and thunderstorms, where there may be isolated flash flooding," NWS stated.

Starting from October 9, tropical moisture is expected to bring a multi-day period of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains across the Southwest region.

