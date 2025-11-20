US weather update: Winter storm warning issued across multiple counties, with a foot of snow expected to strike

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for several counties across the United States. Some of these places are expected to witness up to a foot of snow, starting from Wednesday night through Thursday (20 November) and Friday (21 November).

In the latest warnings, the NWS stated that heavy snowfall and high winds could “cause hazardous travel conditions” in several cities. It has urged drivers to “slow down and use caution” in affected areas, Newsweek reported.

Winter storm warnings: What to know? Starting from Wednesday night (19 November), major areas in Alaska were expected to be hit with heavy snow and winds, as per the prediction of the forecasters.

The Klondike Highway, especially the areas near White Pass, might witness up to one foot of snow by Friday morning.

Places like St Lawrence Island, Bering Strait Coast, Interior Seward Peninsula as well as Diomede are expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow and between 40 and 50 mph winds. Specifically, the St Lawrence Island was predicted to receive up to 1 inch of snowfall per hour overnight on Wednesday.

Overall, the blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions will reduce visibility in these regions.

Around three to six inches of snow is possible in Kuskokwim Delta, along with 35 mph winds. On the other hand, northern Bristol Bay Coast and inland Bristol Bay are expected to see 8 inches of snow and 40 mph winds. The situation will last until Thursday afternoon, as per Newsweek.

The northern Ventura County Mountains in California might witness up to six inches of snow above 6,000 feet, while 12 inches of snow is predicted for regions above 7,000 feet in Mono County.

Anywhere between four to eight inches of snow is expected in areas above 10,000 feet in the eastern San Juan Mountains as well as the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Pikes Peak in Colorado.

Up to seven inches of snow is possible in areas above 8,500 feet and up to 10 inches on the highest peaks in Sangre de Cristo Mountains (northern and southern), the Tusas Mountains and Jemez Mountains in New Mexico. The situation will remain until Friday morning.

Moreover, up to seven inches of snow above 6,000 feet is predicted in Nevada's Spring Mountains.

Also, the Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties could get four to eight inches of snow in areas above 7,000 feet and up to one foot along the highest peaks.

What to do? The National Weather Service has advised travellers to keep "extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency".

Residents in affected areas have been asked to monitor their local forecasts, since conditions are likely to change rapidly. Also, they have been urged to remain prepared with emergency kits for their homes and vehicles.

Also Read | China now lends more to US than any other country: Study report

FAQs What is Winter Weather Advisory? This means that "periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties," according to NWS.

What should drivers do? They have been asked to “slow down and use caution” in affected areas.