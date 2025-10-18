Weather alert: Thunderstorms, winds, hail may disrupt weekend plans across central and eastern US

Residents in the United States are advised to brace for severe weather conditions and thunderstorms this weekend. According to the Weather Channel, the impact of La Nina could already begin setting its foot, with a cold front moving from the Central US towards the East. While Saturday will begin with a beautiful morning, the weekend could face the impact of hailstorms, wind gusts, and tornadoes.

Advertisement

As per the report, states from Texas to Michigan will be on high alert. Cities like Little Rock, St Louis, and Memphis could endure the maximum impact. With heavy storms and gusty winds, there could be a fire-like situation. People have been advised to stay away from any risk area in their vicinity.

Weather conditions in Texas, Michigan The moisture from the Gulf could move towards the Great Lakes, elaborates Fox 47 News. With light showers in the morning, the weather could grow severe by 3 pm local time. However, this would become widespread after 10 pm, with a cold front settling over Michigan.

Advertisement

Residents are advised to stay indoors as the rain could grow intense over time, with showers throughout the night. Going into Sunday, the state could experience low-pressure conditions. Winds will be the strongest on Sunday afternoon, as per the report.

The climate will eventually take a break from rain with pleasant weather on Monday. However, this would be disturbed going into the mid-week, with showers expected again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Impact on Michigan State-Indiana game on Saturday Michigan State is scheduled to play against Indiana on Saturday afternoon. If you have purchased tickets for the fixture and are wondering about weather conditions, here is all you need to know.

Advertisement

The conditions in Bloomington will be stable, and there will be no impact on the match. While there is a 25 per cent chance of rain, the weather will mostly stay clear. There will be no wind gusts in the area. The possibility of storms hitting the area would take place after the game ends, if any.

FAQs 1. What states are affected by the severe weather this weekend? Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan are on alert.

2. When will the storms hit hardest? Storms are expected to intensify by Saturday afternoon and become widespread by late evening into Sunday.

3. Is the Michigan State vs Indiana game impacted by the weather? No. The game in Bloomington is expected to go ahead with only a slight chance of rain.