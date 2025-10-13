Uwe Boll wraps two new First Shift movies and hints at plans to turn the hit cop drama into a Paramount+ series

Uwe Boll is bringing back his hit cop drama First Shift with two new films and hopes to turn it into a full TV series.

LM US Desk
Updated13 Oct 2025, 09:25 PM IST
First Shift: Vengeance and First Shift: Redemption, the second and third installments of filmmaker Uwe Boll's 2024 crime drama series, are now complete, as reported by Variety. Post-production is underway for the films, which were filmed in New York City. Despite its low budget, the original movie, which starred Gino Anthony Pesi and Kristen Renton as NYPD partners, was a surprising success on Paramount+, remaining in the Top 10 for more than 20 weeks.

Boll said the audience response was far beyond what he expected. “We were positively surprised by the great success of First Shift and the strong fan reaction,” he shared. Encouraged by the reception, Boll and his longtime collaborator Michael Roesch decided to expand the story across two sequels, and possibly develop a First Shift television series in the future.

A growing franchise built on old-school charm

Roesch said that audiences miss classic “buddy cop” movies, which inspired them to keep the same energy while building on the story. The sequels bring back Pesi and Renton, joined by Garry Pastore, Tia Dionne Hodge, Saul Rubinek, Joey Russo, and Tasya Teles.

The narrative follows veteran Brooklyn police officer Deo (played by Pesi) and his energetic partner, Angela (played by Rennton), as they encounter new dangers and put their relationship to the test. Boll and Pesi co-wrote and executive-produced the follow-ups, and Sin City and Machete editor Ethan Maniquis and cinematographer Mathias Neumann rejoined the team.

Looking ahead: a wider story and a possible TV future

Boll hinted that both Vengeance and Redemption will expand the First Shift world beyond the streets of Brooklyn. He said the new films explore the “personal struggles and loyalties” of the main characters and set the stage for a potential series on Paramount+, aimed at reviving the buddy-cop genre for modern audiences.

